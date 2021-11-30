  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon perform at a Delhi wedding amid band, baaja [VIDEO]

    The wedding season is here, and no one can beat the dance style of our Bollywood celebrities. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon were seen performing at a wedding in Delhi. Check out the clips here.
     

    Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon perform at a Delhi wedding amid band, baaja [VIDEO]
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 8:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The wedding season is here, and no one can beat the dance style of our Bollywood stars. People are known to spend money on band, bajaa and baaraat. A wedding in Delhi has been creating news because of the list of Bollywood stars that were present. There was Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon performing on their famous songs. Reportedly, AP Dhillion of Brown Munde fame was also there. Fans can't stop looking at the video's.

    Nora looks hot as she performs her iconic song Dilbar Dilbar in a silver attire. On the flip side, Ranveer was seen dancing on his iconic song Malhari from Bajirao Mastani. He is seen playing the drum in the most energetic way and was looking dapper in a red kurta.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kriti.ksanon)

    Meanwhile, even Alia was spotted in funky attire where she was seen dancing on her popular song Tamma Tamma remix from Badrinath Ki Dulhania.A few days back, a clip floated on social media where Alia and Ranveer were seen dancing on Dhillon's songs as he played for a jam-packed audience. Since winter has arrived in the nation, both the stars were seen wearing warm clothes. Alia was seen wearing a black jacket, while on the other hand, Ranveer was seen wearing a denim jacket to beat the chill. Also read: Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora to Sara Ali Khan: Celebs spotted in style in Mumbai


    There was another clip where Alia was seen talking to her fan and saying that she had remembered the face of her fan. To talk about Ranveer and Alia's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, it is a Dharma Productions, and the shooting of the same started in August. Karan is seen directing the movie, and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is one of the assistant directors in the movie. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the stellar cast of the film also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ has Jaya Bachchan’s iconic K3G scene? Watch
     

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2021, 8:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jacqueline Fernandez indulges in passionate kiss with married conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, see pic SCJ

    Jacqueline Fernandez indulges in passionate kiss with married conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, see pic

    Did Rashmika Mandanna dance for 18 hours to match steps with Allu Arjun? SCJ

    Did Rashmika Mandanna dance for 18 hours to match steps with Allu Arjun?

    Want to smell sexy like Rihanna? This is the perfume she uses SCJ

    Want to smell sexy like Rihanna? This is the perfume she uses

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding. THIS is the REASON behind it drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding? THIS is the REASON behind it

    Story of my team: Kapil Dev reacts to Ranveer Singh's '83' movie trailer-ayh

    India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev lauds Ranveer Singh's '83' trailer; terms it as 'story of my team'

    Recent Stories

    Jacqueline Fernandez indulges in passionate kiss with married conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, see pic SCJ

    Jacqueline Fernandez indulges in passionate kiss with married conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, see pic

    Did Rashmika Mandanna dance for 18 hours to match steps with Allu Arjun? SCJ

    Did Rashmika Mandanna dance for 18 hours to match steps with Allu Arjun?

    Want to smell sexy like Rihanna? This is the perfume she uses SCJ

    Want to smell sexy like Rihanna? This is the perfume she uses

    Parliament Winter Session, November 30: Information that nation learnt today

    Parliament Winter Session, November 30: Information that nation learnt today

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding. THIS is the REASON behind it drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding? THIS is the REASON behind it

    Recent Videos

    Xenobot babies World's first living robots can reproduce say scientists

    Xenobot babies: World's first living robots can reproduce, say scientists

    Video Icon
    Barbados bids adieu to Britain Queen after 400 years formally declared worlds newest republic

    Barbados bids adieu to Britain's Queen after 400 years

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here's a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants-dnm

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here’s a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon