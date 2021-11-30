Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon perform at a Delhi wedding amid band, baaja [VIDEO]

The wedding season is here, and no one can beat the dance style of our Bollywood celebrities. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon were seen performing at a wedding in Delhi. Check out the clips here.

The wedding season is here, and no one can beat the dance style of our Bollywood stars. People are known to spend money on band, bajaa and baaraat. A wedding in Delhi has been creating news because of the list of Bollywood stars that were present. There was Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon performing on their famous songs. Reportedly, AP Dhillion of Brown Munde fame was also there. Fans can't stop looking at the video's.

Nora looks hot as she performs her iconic song Dilbar Dilbar in a silver attire. On the flip side, Ranveer was seen dancing on his iconic song Malhari from Bajirao Mastani. He is seen playing the drum in the most energetic way and was looking dapper in a red kurta.

Meanwhile, even Alia was spotted in funky attire where she was seen dancing on her popular song Tamma Tamma remix from Badrinath Ki Dulhania.A few days back, a clip floated on social media where Alia and Ranveer were seen dancing on Dhillon's songs as he played for a jam-packed audience. Since winter has arrived in the nation, both the stars were seen wearing warm clothes. Alia was seen wearing a black jacket, while on the other hand, Ranveer was seen wearing a denim jacket to beat the chill. Also read: Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora to Sara Ali Khan: Celebs spotted in style in Mumbai



There was another clip where Alia was seen talking to her fan and saying that she had remembered the face of her fan. To talk about Ranveer and Alia's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, it is a Dharma Productions, and the shooting of the same started in August. Karan is seen directing the movie, and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is one of the assistant directors in the movie. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the stellar cast of the film also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ has Jaya Bachchan’s iconic K3G scene? Watch

