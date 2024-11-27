Ahmedabad Audi accident: Drunk businessman, who crashed into 6 vehicles, granted bail with conditions

Ripal Panchal, a 41-year-old businessman, was granted bail by a court after crashing his Audi into several vehicles while drunk on Ambli-Bopal Road in Ahmedabad. The court set his bail at Rs 15,000, banned him from driving, and imposed community service until charges were filed.

A 41-year-old businessman, Ripal Panchal, who caused a massive accident by driving his Audi recklessly on the Ambli-Bopal road while intoxicated, has been granted bail by a magisterial court in Ahmedabad. The accident occurred on Monday, injuring one person and damaging multiple vehicles. The court set Panchal’s bail at Rs 15,000 on a self-bond and imposed strict conditions on him, including a ban on driving until a chargesheet is filed against him.

On Monday morning, Panchal was driving his Audi, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, when he crashed into several vehicles near the Tata Motors showroom on Ambli-Bopal Road. Eyewitnesses described the chaotic scene as Panchal's car first hit a Harrier SUV, then collided with a Tempo, and finally crashed into a Tata Nexon, which was pushed onto a divider by the impact. The Audi was only stopped when it rammed into an iron gate, knocking down several parked bikes.



After the crash, the local public reacted angrily, chasing down Panchal’s car. They pulled him out, beat him up, and waited for the police to arrive. The police quickly took Panchal into custody, and he was later produced before a magisterial court.

In court, Panchal's lawyer argued that he was a resident and posed no flight risk. He also pointed out that the charges against Panchal were triable by a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC). However, the Assistant Public Prosecutor opposed the bail, emphasizing that Panchal had a history of similar behaviour. He had been caught driving drunk just a few months earlier, putting lives at risk and creating panic.

The court, while granting bail, imposed several conditions on Panchal. Apart from the Rs 15,000 self-bond, the judge restrained him from driving any vehicle until the chargesheet was filed. The court also invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, requiring Panchal to undertake community service.



The incident was widely shared on social media, with several videos capturing the dramatic moments after the crash. One such video shows Panchal sitting calmly in the car, smoking a cigarette, while the public surrounds him in anger. Despite being caught and beaten, Panchal remained unbothered, even mentioning that his lawyers would handle the matter.

The police have already registered a case against Panchal under multiple sections, including those related to reckless driving, causing property damage, and endangering lives. Authorities will conduct a medical test on Panchal to confirm his alcohol levels and proceed with further legal actions.

