Ahmedabad Audi accident: Drunk businessman, who crashed into 6 vehicles, granted bail with conditions

Ripal Panchal, a 41-year-old businessman, was granted bail by a court after crashing his Audi into several vehicles while drunk on Ambli-Bopal Road in Ahmedabad. The court set his bail at Rs 15,000, banned him from driving, and imposed community service until charges were filed.

Ahmedabad Audi accident: Drunk businessman, who crashed into 6 vehicles, granted bail with conditions vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 11:02 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

A 41-year-old businessman, Ripal Panchal, who caused a massive accident by driving his Audi recklessly on the Ambli-Bopal road while intoxicated, has been granted bail by a magisterial court in Ahmedabad. The accident occurred on Monday, injuring one person and damaging multiple vehicles. The court set Panchal’s bail at Rs 15,000 on a self-bond and imposed strict conditions on him, including a ban on driving until a chargesheet is filed against him.

On Monday morning, Panchal was driving his Audi, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, when he crashed into several vehicles near the Tata Motors showroom on Ambli-Bopal Road. Eyewitnesses described the chaotic scene as Panchal's car first hit a Harrier SUV, then collided with a Tempo, and finally crashed into a Tata Nexon, which was pushed onto a divider by the impact. The Audi was only stopped when it rammed into an iron gate, knocking down several parked bikes.

DHL cargo plane crashes into residential building in Lithuania, pilot killed; chilling videos emerge (WATCH)

After the crash, the local public reacted angrily, chasing down Panchal’s car. They pulled him out, beat him up, and waited for the police to arrive. The police quickly took Panchal into custody, and he was later produced before a magisterial court.

In court, Panchal's lawyer argued that he was a resident and posed no flight risk. He also pointed out that the charges against Panchal were triable by a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC). However, the Assistant Public Prosecutor opposed the bail, emphasizing that Panchal had a history of similar behaviour. He had been caught driving drunk just a few months earlier, putting lives at risk and creating panic.

The court, while granting bail, imposed several conditions on Panchal. Apart from the Rs 15,000 self-bond, the judge restrained him from driving any vehicle until the chargesheet was filed. The court also invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, requiring Panchal to undertake community service.

Dehradun accident: Truck driver who fled after crash killed 6 held in UP, police reveal how he evaded arrest

The incident was widely shared on social media, with several videos capturing the dramatic moments after the crash. One such video shows Panchal sitting calmly in the car, smoking a cigarette, while the public surrounds him in anger. Despite being caught and beaten, Panchal remained unbothered, even mentioning that his lawyers would handle the matter.

The police have already registered a case against Panchal under multiple sections, including those related to reckless driving, causing property damage, and endangering lives. Authorities will conduct a medical test on Panchal to confirm his alcohol levels and proceed with further legal actions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic vkp

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic

'Will have you raided by ED': Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team purchase bid (WATCH) shk

'Will have you raided by ED: Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team buy bid |WATCH

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala anr

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala

Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies AJR

'Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies

Tamil Nadu Weather: Chennai braces for two-day power cuts amid heavy rains AJR

Tamil Nadu Weather: Chennai braces for two-day power cuts amid heavy rains

Recent Stories

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding photos OUT: Check out couple's dreamy photos ATG

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding photos OUT: Check out couple's dreamy photos | PICTURES

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic vkp

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic

'Will have you raided by ED': Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team purchase bid (WATCH) shk

'Will have you raided by ED: Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team buy bid |WATCH

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala anr

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala

Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies AJR

'Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon