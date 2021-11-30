Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding? THIS is the REASON behind it

The wedding season has just begun in Bollywood, with celebrities couples from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to Shalmali Khodgale and Farhan Shaikh tying the knots. Before the news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, there have been reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tying the knot. However, if fresh reports are to be believed, the lovebirds of Bollywood have pushed their wedding dates further.

According to an entertainment portal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have postponed their marriage for at least one year. The report has claimed that the couple is now planning a destination wedding next year in December. The report quoted a source close to both the actors are having a tight schedule for the shooting of their respective films. In such a situation, they will now take time to prepare for the wedding and the couple is planning for the wedding in December 2022. The couple is also preparing to go on a long vacation before and after the wedding.

Earlier it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would be getting married in December this year. Later, reports said that it was pushed to Summer 2021 since reports said that Ranbir’s cousin, Aadar Jain has plans of getting hitched with his ladylove Tara Sutaria. And now, their dates have once again been shifted further to winter 2022. However, due to their work commitments, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made up their minds to get married at the end of next year, reportedly.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's film 'Brahmastra'. Apart from the two actors, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will also be seen in this magnum opus film. Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in films such as Shamshera, Animal. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Karan Johar's 'Takht' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

