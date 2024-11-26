'We F****d Up The Friendship...': Raghu Ram talks about his divorce with first wife Sugandha Garg

Raghu Ram well known for his long tenure on MTV Roadies, is close with his ex-wife, actor Sugandha Garg. Raghu and Sugandha married in 2006 and separated in 2016, with their divorce finalized in 2018.
 

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 4:19 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

Raghu Ram, well known for his long tenure on MTV Roadies, is close with his ex-wife, actor Sugandha Garg. However, he recently admitted that the divorce process significantly impacted him. In a talk on the Untriggered with AminJaz podcast, Raghu acknowledged that the termination of his first marriage was a traumatic experience that "almost killed him."

Raghu described his divorce with Sugandha Garg as a "uncoupling," and revealed how they stayed friends. He claimed that their friendship evolved into marriage, which eventually affected their relationship. 

“I went through my divorce, which we call an uncoupling, because Kuhu and I are friends. We were friends, we got married, we f****d up the friendship. After that, I was single, I met Natalie (Natalie Di Luccio), and we clicked. The first person I told was Kuhu," he recalled.

Raghu Ram spoke about how difficult his divorce was, saying that it "nearly killed him" but eventually made him stronger. He credits the event with improving his knowledge of relationships. He went on to add, “They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, my divorce nearly killed me. I am stronger, and now, I have more clarity about relationships, and what a man can do in a relationship than ever before. I was married to Kuhu, who is from Rajasthan. She’s dusky, she’s beautiful, she’s an actor. She acts, she sings, she writes. I’m now married to Natalie Di Luccio. She’s from Toronto, she’s of Italian descent. Their personalities are very different. I guess I have a type, but it’s nothing to do with physical appearance."

Raghu Ram and Sugandha Garg married in 2006 and separated in 2016, with their divorce finalized in 2018. Despite the split, they remain friends. Around the same time, Raghu began dating Natalie Di Luccio, proposing to her during a trip to South Africa. They married in Goa in December 2018 and welcomed their son, Rhythm, in 2020. Raghu shared that becoming a father has changed him, and he now limits his time on social media.

