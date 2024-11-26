PHOTOS | When will Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee tie the knot? Fans eager for wedding date announcement

The engagement ceremony, held privately at the Akkineni family home, was an intimate affair attended by close relatives. The couple's relationship, built on shared values and mutual respect, culminated in this joyous occasion.

Nagarjuna Akkineni's son Akhil Akkineni on Tuesday (November 26) officially announced his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee, daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee. The news has sparked excitement among fans and well-wishers, as the Akkineni family welcomes Zainab into their fold with warmth and joy.

The engagement ceremony, held privately at the Akkineni family home, was an intimate affair attended by close relatives. The couple's relationship, built on shared values and mutual respect, culminated in this joyous occasion. Zainab, an accomplished artist with roots in India, Dubai, and London, brings her creative flair and cultural diversity into the family.

Nagarjuna expressed his happiness, sharing his heartfelt thoughts about Zainab. "It's heartwarming to see Akhil start this beautiful journey with someone as graceful and kind as Zainab. She is a wonderful addition to our family, and we look forward to celebrating this union together," he said.

The announcement was also shared on social media, where Nagarjuna posted, "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, Akhil Akkineni, to our daughter-in-law to be, Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us in congratulating the young couple and wishing them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings."

However, fans are eagerly awaiting the big question: when will the wedding take place? While the family has not confirmed a date, it is anticipated to be sometime next year.

The Akkineni household is currently in a celebratory mood, with elder son Naga Chaitanya set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4. With two major weddings in the works, the family is gearing up for a season of love and festivities.

