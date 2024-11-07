Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha REVEALS name of daughter; Check out her name HERE

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, on July 16, 2024. In a recent interview, the couple shared their journey into parenthood

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha REVEALS name of daughter; Check out her name HERE ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 1:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a daughter named Zuneyra Ida Fazal, on July 16, 2024. Just days later, on July 20, the couple shared the joyous news through a heartfelt statement on social media. Richa, who announced her pregnancy back in February, shared her happiness in a recent interview with Vogue India, where she and Ali revealed their daughter’s name.

In the interview, Ali Fazal expressed that becoming a father has brought a sense of fulfillment he hadn't known was missing. Balancing work and family life has become challenging for him, as he now feels anxious when away from home, always wanting to be with Richa and their baby.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Richa Chadha shared that she purposely avoided reading too much about parenting, wanting to rely on her natural instincts rather than feeling overwhelmed by information. While acknowledging that this approach involves some trial and error, she believes it leads to figuring things out organically. Richa said that, while the nurses taught her the essentials, the instinct to care for her daughter Zuni came naturally. She added that she trusts nature’s wisdom and prefers to observe what works best for her and her baby, which has proven effective so far.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan to reunite for Mani Ratnam's next amid divorce rumours? Read on

Richa and Ali, who met on the set of Fukrey, married in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act and celebrated their union with a ceremony in 2022. On the professional front, Richa recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar, portraying the character Lajjo. The series is currently streaming on Netflix. Ali, last seen in Mirzapur 3, has an exciting lineup of projects, including the period fantasy thriller Rakht Brahmand, where he stars alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Raj & DK and led by Rahi Anil Barve, known for Tumbbad, the film promises an intense cinematic experience.

Additionally, Ali will feature in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, a film with an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file FIR AJR

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

'Thug Life' release date announced on Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday; WATCH gripping teaser HERE dmn

'Thug Life' release date announced on Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday; WATCH gripping teaser HERE

Ananya Panday, 'Kill' actor Lakshya Lalwani to spark chemistry in upcoming romantic drama? Read on ATG

Ananya Panday, 'Kill' actor Lakshya Lalwani to spark chemistry in upcoming romantic drama? Read on

Pakistani Actress Mishi Khan claims Minahil Malik of leaking her sex video; here's what happened next RBA

Pakistani Actress Mishi Khan claims Minahil Malik of leaking her sex video; here's what happened next

Sofia Ansari MMS Leak: Instagram star's alleged private video fuels online debate AJR

Sofia Ansari MMS Leak: Instagram star's alleged private video fuels online debate

Recent Stories

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor released on bail vkp

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor, released on bail

Health Benefits of Eating 3 Dates Every Day anr

Know health benefits of eating 3 dates daily

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file FIR AJR

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon