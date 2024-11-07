Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha REVEALS name of daughter; Check out her name HERE

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a daughter named Zuneyra Ida Fazal, on July 16, 2024. Just days later, on July 20, the couple shared the joyous news through a heartfelt statement on social media. Richa, who announced her pregnancy back in February, shared her happiness in a recent interview with Vogue India, where she and Ali revealed their daughter’s name.

In the interview, Ali Fazal expressed that becoming a father has brought a sense of fulfillment he hadn't known was missing. Balancing work and family life has become challenging for him, as he now feels anxious when away from home, always wanting to be with Richa and their baby.

Richa Chadha shared that she purposely avoided reading too much about parenting, wanting to rely on her natural instincts rather than feeling overwhelmed by information. While acknowledging that this approach involves some trial and error, she believes it leads to figuring things out organically. Richa said that, while the nurses taught her the essentials, the instinct to care for her daughter Zuni came naturally. She added that she trusts nature’s wisdom and prefers to observe what works best for her and her baby, which has proven effective so far.

Richa and Ali, who met on the set of Fukrey, married in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act and celebrated their union with a ceremony in 2022. On the professional front, Richa recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar, portraying the character Lajjo. The series is currently streaming on Netflix. Ali, last seen in Mirzapur 3, has an exciting lineup of projects, including the period fantasy thriller Rakht Brahmand, where he stars alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Raj & DK and led by Rahi Anil Barve, known for Tumbbad, the film promises an intense cinematic experience.

Additionally, Ali will feature in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, a film with an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others.

