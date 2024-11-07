No roadblocks, objections in India-China disengagement, clarifies Army; urges media to avoid misinformation

The Indian Army issued a statement on Thursday addressing the ongoing disengagement process between Indian and Chinese forces, asserting that there are no roadblocks or objections from either side.

The Indian Army issued a statement on Thursday addressing the ongoing disengagement process between Indian and Chinese forces, asserting that there are no roadblocks or objections from either side. This comes after the two countries reached a consensus on October 21, 2024, to resolve tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, effectively ending a four-year-long military standoff.

In a post on social media platform X, the Army clarified that the disengagement at Depsang and Demchok has been completed, and the implementation of the agreed-upon measures is proceeding as planned. The Army also called out media reports speculating otherwise, urging responsible journalism to avoid spreading misleading or unverified information on such a sensitive matter.

"Certain Media Articles on 06-07 November 2024 have speculated about roadblocks/objections in the disengagement process consequent to the consensus between the Indian and Chinese sides on 21 October 24. It is unambiguously stated that the disengagement at Depsang and Demchok has been completed and implementation of consensus as agreed to, is being undertaken in a planned manner that includes resumption of patrolling to traditional patrolling areas. There are no roadblocks/objections from either side that have been faced in this process," the Army wrote.

"The articles published in this regard are speculative and bereft of facts. The concerned media houses are requested to verify and authenticate facts before publishing such sensitive articles and exercise due editorial discretion so that no unsubstantiated or misleading information is propagated," it further stated.

On Monday, the Indian Army successfully patrolled one of the patrolling points in the Depsang area of eastern Ladakh, while the patrolling at Demchok began last Friday.

Last week, Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets at various border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Diwali, reflecting a positive gesture amid the recent developments.

On October 21, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced in Delhi that India and China had finalized an agreement after several weeks of negotiations. The agreement addresses patrolling and troop disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, marking a breakthrough toward ending the four-year standoff.

This development is a significant step toward easing tensions along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, where relations between the two countries deteriorated sharply following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, the most serious military conflict between them in decades.

