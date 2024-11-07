Armies of India and Australia to begin 'Austra Hind 2024' exercise at Pune from November 8 

India and Australia will begin the 14-day bilateral military exercise "Austra Hind 2024" in Pune on November 8. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and strengthen defence cooperation between the two nations, focusing on Sub-Conventional Operations under the UN peacekeeping mandate.

New Delhi: The Armies of India and Australia will begin their third edition of bilateral military exercise “Austra Hind 2024” at the Pune-based Foreign Training Node in Maharashtra from November 8. 

The 14-day-long joint military exercise aimed at strengthening interoperability between the Indian Army and the Australian Army in conducting Sub-Conventional Operations under the United Nations mandate on peacekeeping operations. The exercise will strengthen the bonds and enhance the capabilities of both the forces, an official said.

The exercise Austra Hind was instituted in 2022 and the first edition was conducted in Mahajan, Rajasthan. The joint exercise is conducted every year, alternatively in India and Australia.

According to an official, the bilateral exercise will promote the exchange of ideas and jointly rehearse tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations. 

“The exercise will also help in promoting understanding between the two militaries and further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two friendly nations.”

Apart from exercise Austra Hind, the Indian Army troops are also engaged in exercise Vajra Prahar with the special forces of the US Army at Orchard Combat Training Centre in Idaho and Garud Shakti with Indonesian counterparts at Cijantung in Jakarta.

The exercise Vajra Prahar 2024, which began on November 2, sees the participation of 45 troops from special forces of the Indian Army while the soldiers from Green Berets from the US Army are represented in the exercise. In the 11-day exercise, the Indian Army is represented by 25 special-forces soldiers from The Parachute Regiment while the Indonesian contingent is comprised of 40 personnel from its Special Forces Kopassus.

