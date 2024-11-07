Chanakya Niti: 5 Mistakes Husbands Should Overlook in Their Wives

Lifestyle
In Hinduism, husband and wife are considered complementary to each other. For a happy married life, the husband should ignore some mistakes of the wife.
Wives often take money from their husband's pocket for household needs, and husbands should not dispute this, even if they notice.
Wives may get upset and angry with their children at times, but husbands should not argue, as their anger is for the children's well-being.
Even if the wife makes a small mistake while doing some work, the husband should avoid arguing because it is very common to make such mistakes during work.
If the wife is delayed in any task, the husband should first understand the situation before making any decisions. Arguing without knowing the details is not right.
Even if there is any monetary loss from the wife, the husband should not argue because it can happen at the hands of anyone. No one intentionally loses money.