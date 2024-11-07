Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: 5 Mistakes Husbands Should Overlook in Their Wives

Keep these things in mind

In Hinduism, husband and wife are considered complementary to each other. For a happy married life, the husband should ignore some mistakes of the wife. 

If wife takes money from pocket

Wives often take money from their husband's pocket for household needs, and husbands should not dispute this, even if they notice.

If she gets angry at children

Wives may get upset and angry with their children at times, but husbands should not argue, as their anger is for the children's well-being.

If a small mistake happens

Even if the wife makes a small mistake while doing some work, the husband should avoid arguing because it is very common to make such mistakes during work.

If there is a delay in any work

If the wife is delayed in any task, the husband should first understand the situation before making any decisions. Arguing without knowing the details is not right.

If there is a loss from the wife

Even if there is any monetary loss from the wife, the husband should not argue because it can happen at the hands of anyone. No one intentionally loses money.

