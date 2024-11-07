'Thug Life' release date announced on Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday; WATCH gripping teaser HERE

Kamal Haasan's birthday surprise is here! The makers of "Thug Life" has released a gripping teaser showcasing his action-packed avatars and Simbhu's role along with the release date. Directed by Mani Ratnam, this film marks their reunion after 36 years since "Nayakan".

On the occasion of Kamal Haasan's birthday, the team of 'Thug Life' announced the film's release date-June 5th, 2025. The movie will be releasing in Telugu and Tamil. This special teaser unveiled different looks of Kamal Haasan in action-packed sequences. AR Rahman's captivating score elevates the dialogue-free teaser. The final shot with the an intense background score has the fans calling out for more.

The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, marks their reunion after 36 years since 'Nayakan'. Simbhu features in an important role, and can be seen playing Holi and wielding a blood-drenched weapon in the teaser. The cast includes Trisha, Nassar, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Abhirami.

'Thug Life' promises to be an intense, gripping action drama. The final shot revealing Kamal Haasan's clean shaven look has been lapped up by the fans.

See the teaser here:

