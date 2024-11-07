'Thug Life' release date announced on Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday; WATCH gripping teaser HERE

Kamal Haasan's birthday surprise is here! The makers of "Thug Life" has released a gripping teaser showcasing his action-packed avatars and Simbhu's role along with the release date. Directed by Mani Ratnam, this film marks their reunion after 36 years since "Nayakan".

'Thug Life' release date announced on Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday; WATCH gripping teaser HERE dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 1:51 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

On the occasion of Kamal Haasan's birthday, the team of 'Thug Life' announced the film's release date-June 5th, 2025. The movie will be releasing in Telugu and Tamil.  This special teaser unveiled different looks of Kamal Haasan in action-packed sequences. AR Rahman's captivating score elevates the dialogue-free teaser. The final shot with the an intense background score has the fans calling out for more.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan to reunite for Mani Ratnam's next amid divorce rumours? Read on

The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, marks their reunion after 36 years since 'Nayakan'. Simbhu features in an important role, and can be seen playing Holi and wielding a blood-drenched weapon in the teaser. The cast includes Trisha, Nassar, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Abhirami.

'Thug Life' promises to be an intense, gripping action drama. The final shot revealing Kamal Haasan's clean shaven look has been lapped up by the fans.

See the teaser here:

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file FIR AJR

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha REVEALS name of daughter; Check out her name HERE ATG

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha REVEALS name of daughter; Check out her name HERE

Ananya Panday, 'Kill' actor Lakshya Lalwani to spark chemistry in upcoming romantic drama? Read on ATG

Ananya Panday, 'Kill' actor Lakshya Lalwani to spark chemistry in upcoming romantic drama? Read on

Pakistani Actress Mishi Khan claims Minahil Malik of leaking her sex video; here's what happened next RBA

Pakistani Actress Mishi Khan claims Minahil Malik of leaking her sex video; here's what happened next

Sofia Ansari MMS Leak: Instagram star's alleged private video fuels online debate AJR

Sofia Ansari MMS Leak: Instagram star's alleged private video fuels online debate

Recent Stories

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor released on bail vkp

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor, released on bail

Health Benefits of Eating 3 Dates Every Day anr

Know health benefits of eating 3 dates daily

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file FIR AJR

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon