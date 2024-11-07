Bigg Boss 18: Rajiv Adatia advises Afreen Khan to 'mind coach' wife Sara; Read on

Rajiv Adatia, known for his stint in Bigg Boss 15, is closely following the ongoing drama in the Bigg Boss 18 house. He recently tweeted that contestant Arfeen Khan should focus on coaching his wife, Sara

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 2:58 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

Rajiv Adatia, Bigg Boss 15 participant has been actively following the drama unfolding in Bigg Boss 18 and sharing his opinions online. Recently, Adatia commented that he feels Afreen Khan should provide some coaching to his wife, Sara Arfeen. Here's why he thinks so.

On November 6, Adatia posted on X, sharing his thoughts about a recent Bigg Boss 18 promo. He suggested that after watching the clip, it seemed Afreen might need to step in to coach Sara. The promo featured Sara in a highly emotional state, where she seemed overwhelmed and lashed out by tossing objects around the Bigg Boss house.

In a fit of frustration, Sara was shown stripping bedsheets and throwing pillows in the bedroom area. Despite attempts from other housemates like Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang to calm her, she continued in her outburst. She even removed her microphone and expressed her desire to leave the house, directing her frustration at her husband, Afreen.

The promo also showed Sara aggressively throwing objects at Vivian Dsena and almost engaging in a physical confrontation with Avinash Mishra. Shrutika, Chum, and Shilpa attempted to restrain her, with Afreen stepping in to diffuse the situation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Many fans agreed with Adatia’s viewpoint in the comments, though one user suggested that it was Afreen who needed to cease "mind-coaching" Sara. Previously, Adatia had voiced his support for Vivian Dsena, describing him as "winning material" in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha REVEALS name of daughter; Check out her name HERE

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM, with Weekend Ka Vaar at 9:30 PM. In a new twist, Ektaa Kapoor and Rohit Shetty will co-host the upcoming weekend episodes, while Ravi Kishan recently hosted a segment on the show last Sunday.

