When is Baba Khatu Shyam's birthday? Check

Lord Khatu Shyam, Support of the Defeated

The famous temple of Lord Shyam is in Khatu, Rajasthan. He is called the support of the defeated, meaning he supports those who are disappointed.

Who is Lord Shyam?

According to the Mahabharata, Lord Shyam (Barbarika) is the son of Ghatotkacha & grandson of Bhima. Due to his immense powers, Lord Krishna restricted him from war.

Shri Krishna asked for his head

Lord Krishna asked Barbarika for his head as a donation, and Barbarika willingly severed it and offered it to him. He is thus known as Sheesh Daani.

Shri Krishna gave him his name

Impressed by Barbarika's generosity, Lord Krishna blessed him with the boon that in Kaliyuga, he would be worshipped as "Shyam." Thus, Barbarika is revered by this name.

When is Lord Khatu Shyam's birthday?

Every year, Lord Shyam's birthday is celebrated on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. It is believed that on this date, the head of Lord Shyam appeared in Khatu.

When is Khatu Shyam's birthday this year?

This year, Kartik Shukla Ekadashi falls on Tuesday, November 12th. It is called Devuthani Ekadashi.

