Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

This development comes on the heels of increased security for the actor Shah Rukh Khan, who, following death threats last October, was granted Y+ security. This level of protection includes six armed personnel accompanying him around the clock, an upgrade from the previous arrangement of two guards.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file FIR AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 1:52 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received a threatening call, traced to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, demanding a Rs 50 lakh ransom. It is reportedly said that the call was made to a police station in Mumbai's Bandra, making officials to launch an investigation. Authorities have reportedly identified the caller as a man named Faizan, through an active phone number and dispatched a team to Raipur to pursue the suspect.

This development comes on the heels of increased security for the actor Shah Rukh Khan, who, following death threats last October, was granted Y+ security. This level of protection includes six armed personnel accompanying him around the clock, an upgrade from the previous arrangement of two guards.

Bengaluru's Skydeck to be relocated to Kanakapura road? Read on

Threats against Bollywood actors have become a recurring issue, with superstar Salman Khan also facing such calls in recent months. Salman Khan has been repeatedly targetted by threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In a recent development, police detained Bhikha Ram, alias Vikram, a 32-year-old from Rajasthan's Jalore district, in Karnataka for issuing a death threat to Salman.

Ram allegedly hoped to leverage the ongoing tensions involving the Bishnoi gang, a group known for targeting public figures, to demand a ransom.

Kerala: Wayanad landslide survivors allege receiving worm-infested food kits, stages protest

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Thug Life' release date announced on Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday; WATCH gripping teaser HERE dmn

'Thug Life' release date announced on Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday; WATCH gripping teaser HERE

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha REVEALS name of daughter; Check out her name HERE ATG

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha REVEALS name of daughter; Check out her name HERE

Ananya Panday, 'Kill' actor Lakshya Lalwani to spark chemistry in upcoming romantic drama? Read on ATG

Ananya Panday, 'Kill' actor Lakshya Lalwani to spark chemistry in upcoming romantic drama? Read on

Pakistani Actress Mishi Khan claims Minahil Malik of leaking her sex video; here's what happened next RBA

Pakistani Actress Mishi Khan claims Minahil Malik of leaking her sex video; here's what happened next

Sofia Ansari MMS Leak: Instagram star's alleged private video fuels online debate AJR

Sofia Ansari MMS Leak: Instagram star's alleged private video fuels online debate

Recent Stories

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor released on bail vkp

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor, released on bail

Health Benefits of Eating 3 Dates Every Day anr

Know health benefits of eating 3 dates daily

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

'Thug Life' release date announced on Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday; WATCH gripping teaser HERE dmn

'Thug Life' release date announced on Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday; WATCH gripping teaser HERE

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon