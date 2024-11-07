Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

This development comes on the heels of increased security for the actor Shah Rukh Khan, who, following death threats last October, was granted Y+ security. This level of protection includes six armed personnel accompanying him around the clock, an upgrade from the previous arrangement of two guards.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received a threatening call, traced to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, demanding a Rs 50 lakh ransom. It is reportedly said that the call was made to a police station in Mumbai's Bandra, making officials to launch an investigation. Authorities have reportedly identified the caller as a man named Faizan, through an active phone number and dispatched a team to Raipur to pursue the suspect.

This development comes on the heels of increased security for the actor Shah Rukh Khan, who, following death threats last October, was granted Y+ security. This level of protection includes six armed personnel accompanying him around the clock, an upgrade from the previous arrangement of two guards.

Bengaluru's Skydeck to be relocated to Kanakapura road? Read on

Threats against Bollywood actors have become a recurring issue, with superstar Salman Khan also facing such calls in recent months. Salman Khan has been repeatedly targetted by threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In a recent development, police detained Bhikha Ram, alias Vikram, a 32-year-old from Rajasthan's Jalore district, in Karnataka for issuing a death threat to Salman.

Ram allegedly hoped to leverage the ongoing tensions involving the Bishnoi gang, a group known for targeting public figures, to demand a ransom.

Kerala: Wayanad landslide survivors allege receiving worm-infested food kits, stages protest

Latest Videos