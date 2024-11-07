'I Am Kathalan' REVIEW: A thriller in Girish AD style, is it worth watching?

Here is the review of 'I Am Kathalan' directed by Girish AD and starring Naslen in the lead role. The director-actor combo was enough to generate significant buzz, largely due to the trendsetting success of 'Premalu'.

Following the major success of 'Premalu', director Girish AD and actor Naslen reunited for another project, 'I Am Kathalan'. The director-actor combo was enough to generate significant buzz, largely due to the trendsetting success of 'Premalu'. However, many are unaware that 'I Am Kathalan', which was released today, was actually filmed before 'Premalu'. Like Girish's previous works, romance plays a part, but in this case, it serves as the backdrop to a thrilling drama.

Naslen stars as Vishnu, a B.Tech student grappling with academic backlogs. As with the protagonists in Girish's earlier films, Vishnu is an ordinary young man who has no outstanding qualities. He is perceived as a slacker by his family and girlfriend, yet he has a passion for technology and is known among his college friends as a skilled hacker. When a crucial moment in his life arrives, Vishnu’s hacking abilities propel him into a series of unexpected events that drive the plot of 'I Am Kathalan'.

In true Girish AD style, the film presents a relatable theme in a simple, engaging manner. While his previous films centered on romance and comedy, 'I Am Kathalan' shifts the focus to a young man’s adventure, with situational humour still present but not the main highlight. Set in the small towns of Iringalakuda and Kodungallur, the film effectively captures the emotional journeys of its characters, allowing the audience to connect with Vishnu's journey.

Naslen, who has appeared in all of Girish AD's films to date, delivers a natural and compelling performance in 'I Am Kathalan'. While there are similarities to his roles in 'Super Sharanya' and 'Premalu', Vishnu is a more serious and determined character, driven by a strong resolve to succeed at any cost. Dileesh Pothan plays Chacko Periyadan, a private financier, and continues to impress with his growth as an actor. Anishma Anilkumar plays the female lead, Shilpa, while Lijomol delivers a good performance as a hacker. Other notable cast members include Vineeth Vasudevan, Vineeth Viswam, and Sajin Cherukayil, each adding depth to their respective roles. The screenplay is written by Sajin Cherukayil.

Sharan Velayudhan’s cinematography beautifully captures the essence of small-town life, bringing out its natural charm and vibrant everyday rhythms. Akash Joseph Varghese, who edited 'Premalu' and 'Super Sharanya', returns as the editor for this film, maintaining the same sharp, crisp pacing. The music is composed by Siddharth Pradeep, further adding to the film’s atmosphere.

'I Am Kathalan' arrives without the extensive pre-release publicity that many films rely on, instead banking on the established Girish AD-Naslen brand. Its freshness comes from the introduction of hacking as a central theme within Girish's storytelling universe, giving the film a unique edge while retaining the director’s signature style of relatable, emotionally-driven narratives.

