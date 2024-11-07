Ananya Panday, 'Kill' actor Lakshya Lalwani to spark chemistry in upcoming romantic drama? Read on

Ananya Panday continues to impress with her performances, especially in CTRL, which has garnered widespread appreciation. She is now set to star alongside Lakshya Lalwani in an upcoming romantic drama, with production slated to begin in 2025

Ananya Panday continues to receive accolades for her performance in CTRL, which resonated with many viewers. According to recent reports, she will be teaming up with Lakshya Lalwani, known for his role in Kill, in a new romantic drama. This exclusive update was shared by India Today, though further specifics about the project are yet to be disclosed.

As per India Today, Lakshya is set to play the lead in a romantic role in this upcoming film, which is expected to begin production in 2025. The film is believed to be helmed by Vivek Soni, recognized for his 2021 film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, which starred Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani. Lakshya added to the buzz by posting a cryptic message on his Instagram stories, suggesting that "Tomorrow will bring moonlight," teasing what's to come.

Lakshya Lalwani’s recent performance in Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, has garnered widespread praise. The film premiered at the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023. The cast of Kill includes Tanya Maniktala from Tooth Pari and Raghav Juyal. Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is also known for directing Hurdang, which featured Sunny Kaushal, Vijay Varma, and Nushratt Bharuccha.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, has been gaining attention for her stellar work on OTT platforms. Her recent project, CTRL, has struck a chord with many viewers. Earlier, she won over audiences with her portrayal of Bella in Call Me Bae.

Recently, Ananya gave fans a sneak peek into the production of Call Me Bae Season 2. She posted a picture on her Instagram stories featuring her vanity van with a "Bae" sign, hinting at what's ahead. Alongside it, she shared a blurry image of herself in a long, loose t-shirt and captioned it, "Oh, she’s back back."

The show Call Me Bae follows Bella, a South Delhi girl who moves to Mumbai to rebuild her life as a journalist after losing everything. The series explores her journey through the competitive media landscape while staying true to her unique perspective. It also stars Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Niharika Dutt. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, Call Me Bae is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

