Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan to reunite for Mani Ratnam's next amid divorce rumours? Read on

Rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship status are overshadowed by the buzz of a new on-screen reunion. Renowned director Mani Ratnam is reportedly planning a Hindi film that could bring the beloved 'Guru' couple back together

First Published Nov 7, 2024, 9:18 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

Rumors about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage have been making rounds online, but recent reports suggest the couple may be stepping into a new phase together—this time on screen. Esteemed filmmaker Mani Ratnam is reportedly working on a new Hindi project that could bring the iconic “Guru” couple back together. The potential collaboration has stirred excitement among fans, hinting at a reunion that could put relationship rumors to rest.

The pair’s last on-screen collaboration with Mani Ratnam was for the 2007 film Guru, which was released just before they got married. Their compelling chemistry resonated with audiences, and Ratnam cast them together once more in Raavan. Now, as per TimesNow.com, the filmmaker is said to have found an engaging script that could mark the couple’s third cinematic pairing under his direction.

For Abhishek, this would mark his fourth project with Ratnam, having initially worked together in Yuva. Reflecting on his connection with the director, Abhishek once expressed in an interview with Zoom how deeply honored he felt to be chosen for Yuva. He shared that when Ratnam first visited his home, he initially assumed the director had come to cast his father, Amitabh Bachchan, only to discover he was the intended choice. Abhishek added that he felt immensely proud that Ratnam deemed him worthy of collaborating multiple times in his career.

Despite persistent speculation about issues in their marriage, Abhishek and Aishwarya have previously faced such rumors. In 2014, similar gossip emerged, which Abhishek addressed with humor, tweeting that he appreciated being informed about his alleged divorce and jokingly asked to be told about his remarriage plans.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: THIS film of the couple failed to perform at the box office

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007. They had their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. During the early months of this year, divorce rumours cropped up as Aishwarya made a separate entry at the Ambani wedding with her daughter whereas Abhishek came along with his family. Rumours intensified as Abhishek 'liked' an Instagram post on 'grey divorce'. However, fans will look forward to a these two great actors come together on screen after a big hiatus.

