Donald Trump wins US Election: Implications for US-India relations

World News
Donald Trump secured the required 270 electoral college votes by leading in Wisconsin
Following Trump's victory, President Biden will address the American public on October 7th and has invited Trump to the White House
In his victory speech, Trump declared a "golden era" for the USA and promised to "Make America Great Again."
Trump will visit India in 2025 to chair the Quad Summit with the US, Australia, and Japan
Trump's victory could shift global politics, with the US and NATO potentially reducing involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war
Trump has criticized aid to Ukraine and called Zelenskyy "the world's greatest salesman"
Trump promised to end the Ukraine war in one day during his election campaign
The strong friendship between Trump and PM Modi could further strengthen US-India relations
Trump's close ties with Elon Musk, who has criticized India's custom duties, could create tension on import tariffs
Increased tension between the US and China under Trump could offer strategic advantages to India