Donald Trump wins US Election: Implications for US-India relations

Donald Trump Wins US Presidential Election

Donald Trump secured the required 270 electoral college votes by leading in Wisconsin

Biden's Farewell Address

Following Trump's victory, President Biden will address the American public on October 7th and has invited Trump to the White House

Trump's Promise to America

In his victory speech, Trump declared a "golden era" for the USA and promised to "Make America Great Again."

Donald Trump's Visit to India

Trump will visit India in 2025 to chair the Quad Summit with the US, Australia, and Japan

Potential End to the Russia-Ukraine War

Trump's victory could shift global politics, with the US and NATO potentially reducing involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war

Trump's Stance on Zelenskyy

Trump has criticized aid to Ukraine and called Zelenskyy "the world's greatest salesman"

Will Trump Halt Aid to Ukraine?

Trump promised to end the Ukraine war in one day during his election campaign

The Modi-Trump Relationship

The strong friendship between Trump and PM Modi could further strengthen US-India relations

Elon Musk's Potential Influence on India

Trump's close ties with Elon Musk, who has criticized India's custom duties, could create tension on import tariffs

Trump's Stance on China

Increased tension between the US and China under Trump could offer strategic advantages to India

