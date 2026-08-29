Singer Vishal Mishra announced he will perform two concerts, one in Nepal and one in Assam, with all proceeds dedicated to flood relief for the affected regions. The initiative was praised on social media, with singer Badshah offering his support.

Singer Vishal Mishra has announced plans to perform two special concerts in support of people affected by floods in Nepal and Assam. Sharing his concerns about the devastating flood conditions, Mishra said his "heart is heavy".

Concerts for a Cause

In a social media post, the singer said that he has decided to organise a concert in Nepal and another in Assam, promising the proceeds towards flood relief. "My heart is heavy seeing what's happening. So I have made a decision. I will perform a concert in #Nepal and a concert in #Assam. Every single penny will go towards flood relief and the people affected. I give you my word," Vishal Mishra wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Mishra (@vishalmishraofficial)

Further in his caption, Mishra added, "Stay strong, will do whatever I can individually, Har Har Mahadev." Many took to the comment section and lauded the singer's efforts for the flood-affected people. Singer Badshah commented, "Bhai with you on this."

The announcement comes as a gesture of solidarity with flood-affected communities in both regions. While details regarding the dates, venues and arrangements for the concerts have not yet been announced, the initiative has put the focus on the urgent need for support for communities affected by flooding.

India Monitors Situation, Offers Assistance

Meanwhile, India has been closely monitoring the flood situation in Nepal and extending all possible assistance following the massive flood-related tragedy in the neighbouring country, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Saturday.

"On the day this tragic incident occurred, our embassy there immediately launched a 24-hour helpline. They provided a number so we could keep a close watch on the situation, monitor developments, and identify exactly where assistance was needed," Singh said.

Singh said India was extending every possible form of assistance and cooperation in accordance with the guidance of the Nepalese government. India has been coordinating relief and rescue efforts in response to the disaster in Nepal, while authorities continue to monitor the situation and the condition of Indian nationals affected by the floods.

Scale of Devastation in Nepal and Assam

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Bhotekoshi flood disaster in Nepal has reached 626, while 2,426 people remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

On the other hand, several parts of Assam continue to deal with the aftermath of the floods, which have caused widespread damage to residential areas, farmland and livestock. (ANI)