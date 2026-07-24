Akanksha Chamola's latest remarks on Lock Upp 2 have gone viral after she called husband Gaurav Khanna a "stranger" and admitted she would have preferred her parents, or even her pet dog, to visit instead.

Akanksha Chamola's latest comments in Lock Upp 2 have grabbed attention after she candidly spoke about husband Gaurav Khanna's visit to the house. During a light-hearted conversation with fellow contestants Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha admitted that she would have preferred seeing her parents, or even her pet dog, instead of her husband because she was craving emotional comfort.

Akanksha Jokes About Gaurav's Entry

The conversation began after Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife, Vinny Arora, entered the Lock Upp 2 house. Shreya Kalra jokingly said she also wished her boyfriend could visit her. Reacting to this, Akanksha laughed and said, "Mere to ex tha," referring to Gaurav in a humorous manner. She added that fellow contestant Varun Laila teased her by saying, "Tera family kahan aaya, tera to stranger aaya."

Her playful remark left everyone, including Akanksha herself, laughing.

'I Wanted My Comfort,' Says Akanksha

Explaining her statement, Akanksha clarified that her feelings were more about seeking emotional support than anything else. She shared that she would have felt more comforted if someone from her immediate family had entered the house.

"I wanted my comfort. Basically more for me than for him," she said while talking about Gaurav's appearance on the reality show.

Parents or Even Her Pet Dog

Akanksha further revealed that, given a choice, she would have preferred her mother, father, or even her pet dog to visit her instead. Her honest confession once again sparked laughter among Shreya and Shilpa.

While the exchange was filled with humour, Akanksha's comments also reflected the emotional challenges contestants face inside the reality show, where familiar faces often become a source of strength during stressful moments.