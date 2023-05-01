Ajith Kumar 52nd birthday special: AK 62 aka Vidaa Muyarchi's poster OUT; read details

Ajith Kumar is 52 today, May 1. On this significant occasion, Lyca Productions revealed the title of Ajith's forthcoming project alongside Magizh Thirumeni.

Today, May 1, Ajith Kumar turns a year older. On his birthday, his fans have been sending him sweet birthday wishes via social media platforms. Lyca Productions finally revealed its upcoming project starring Ajith Kumar and director Magizh Thirumeni when the clock struck 12 on May 1. Along with the announcement of the film, they also revealed the title. The film, once known as AK 62, has been renamed Vidaa Muyarchi. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the soundtrack for the film.

About Ajith Kumar's next film Vidaa Muyarchi:

Ajith Kumar is now on a biking ride through Nepal. The actor is obsessed with motorcycles and automobiles. He is about to embark on a globe tour on his motorbike.

The official Twitter page Lyca Productions took to Twitter to broadcast their upcoming film with Ajith and Magizh Thirumeni. Sharing the film's title, they wrote, "Wishing the man of Persistence, Passion and Hard work. Our dearest #AjithKumar sir a Happy B'day! It’s time for Celebration now...! Our next film with Mr. #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi "EFFORTS NEVER FAIL" and will be directed by the cult film-maker #MagizhThirumeni (sic)."

Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is expected to be an action-packed entertainment starring Ajith. The technical team includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cameraman Nirav Shah, and designer Gopi Prasanna. Pre-production work is now underway, and the cast and crew will be confirmed shortly.

Previously, Vignesh Shivan was set to direct Ajith's 62nd film. The project was stalled due to creative disputes between Vignesh and Lyca Productions.

Ajith was last seen in the 2023 film Thunivu, which was produced by Boney Kapoor. After Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, this was his third collaboration with the producer.