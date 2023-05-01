Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajith Kumar 52nd birthday special: AK 62 aka Vidaa Muyarchi's poster OUT; read details

    Ajith Kumar is 52 today, May 1. On this significant occasion, Lyca Productions revealed the title of Ajith's forthcoming project alongside Magizh Thirumeni.

    Ajith Kumar 52nd birthday special: AK 62 aka Vidaa Muyarchi's poster OUT; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 1, 2023, 8:35 AM IST

    Today, May 1, Ajith Kumar turns a year older. On his birthday, his fans have been sending him sweet birthday wishes via social media platforms. Lyca Productions finally revealed its upcoming project starring Ajith Kumar and director Magizh Thirumeni when the clock struck 12 on May 1. Along with the announcement of the film, they also revealed the title. The film, once known as AK 62, has been renamed Vidaa Muyarchi. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the soundtrack for the film.

    About Ajith Kumar's next film Vidaa Muyarchi: 
    Ajith Kumar is now on a biking ride through Nepal. The actor is obsessed with motorcycles and automobiles. He is about to embark on a globe tour on his motorbike.

    Also Read: Nikki Tamboli HOT pics: Actress sizzles in sexy bold outfits on Instagram

    The official Twitter page Lyca Productions took to Twitter to broadcast their upcoming film with Ajith and Magizh Thirumeni. Sharing the film's title, they wrote, "Wishing the man of Persistence, Passion and Hard work. Our dearest #AjithKumar sir a Happy B'day! It’s time for Celebration now...! Our next film with Mr. #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi "EFFORTS NEVER FAIL" and will be directed by the cult film-maker #MagizhThirumeni (sic)."

    Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is expected to be an action-packed entertainment starring Ajith. The technical team includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cameraman Nirav Shah, and designer Gopi Prasanna. Pre-production work is now underway, and the cast and crew will be confirmed shortly.

    Also Read: Want to have skin like Anushka Sharma? Here are 7 ways to get radiant and healthy skin

    Previously, Vignesh Shivan was set to direct Ajith's 62nd film. The project was stalled due to creative disputes between Vignesh and Lyca Productions.

    Ajith was last seen in the 2023 film Thunivu, which was produced by Boney Kapoor. After Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, this was his third collaboration with the producer. 

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 8:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 Want to be part of Amitabh Bachchan game show Know how to register All information HERE RBA

    KBC 15: Want to be part of Amitabh Bachchan’s game show? Know how to register? All information HERE

    Gladiator 2: From cast to release date to storyline and more RBA

    Gladiator 2: From cast to release date to storyline and more

    Want to have skin like Anushka Sharma? Here are 7 ways to get radiant and healthy skin RBA

    Want to have skin like Anushka Sharma? Here are 7 ways to get radiant and healthy skin

    Mother-to-be Gauahar Khan shines in floral gown at baby shower, husband Zaid Darbar celebrates with her ADC

    Mother-to-be Gauahar Khan shines in floral gown at baby shower, husband Zaid Darbar celebrates with her

    Here are 10 lifestyle changes to manage mania and depression symptoms ADC

    Here are 10 lifestyle changes to manage mania and depression symptoms

    Recent Stories

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 Want to be part of Amitabh Bachchan game show Know how to register All information HERE RBA

    KBC 15: Want to be part of Amitabh Bachchan’s game show? Know how to register? All information HERE

    Gladiator 2: From cast to release date to storyline and more RBA

    Gladiator 2: From cast to release date to storyline and more

    Anushka Sharma fitness secret out: 5 goals that you can imbibe from the star ADC

    Anushka Sharma fitness secret out: 5 goals that you can imbibe from the star

    Want to have skin like Anushka Sharma? Here are 7 ways to get radiant and healthy skin RBA

    Want to have skin like Anushka Sharma? Here are 7 ways to get radiant and healthy skin

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from May 1 to May 7, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from May 1 to May 7, 2023

    Recent Videos

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon