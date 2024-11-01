Darshan Thoogudeepa admitted Bengaluru BGS Hospital; read details

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa opted for BGS Hospital instead of Apollo Hospital for his back pain treatment. This change disappointed fans waiting near Apollo. He will try physiotherapy before considering surgery.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, was expected to visit Jayanagar Apollo Hospital for back pain treatment, according to hospital sources. However, he went to BGS Hospital near Kengeri. This disappointed fans who had been waiting near Apollo since morning. Darshan, out on bail for six weeks to receive treatment, arrived in Bengaluru from Ballari jail. He celebrated his son Vinish's birthday and performed Diwali rituals for his cars. Today, he decided to seek treatment for his back pain.

Darshan reportedly informed Apollo Hospital about his visit, scheduled before 1 pm on Friday. However, a last-minute decision changed the plan. He will explore physiotherapy and other treatments before considering surgery.

Darshan's Medical Tests: Darshan arrived at BGS Hospital after 2:30 pm. He will undergo several tests, with reports expected by tomorrow. These may include ECG, scanning, BP, sugar, blood tests, and LFT. Physiotherapy and medication are the preferred initial treatments, with surgery as a last resort.

Physiotherapy or Surgery for Darshan?
Doctors at BGS Hospital will review Darshan's previous scan reports and current condition to decide on the treatment. If surgery isn't necessary, physiotherapy and structured activity will be recommended. According to Dr. Naveen, a neurologist at BGS Hospital, Darshan can choose where to receive physiotherapy.

Doctor Shortage Due to Diwali: Darshan is unlikely to be admitted today due to a shortage of doctors during Diwali. Doctors will be available after Monday. Nursing staff might also be limited. Darshan may undergo tests, receive physiotherapy today if needed, and potentially be admitted after Diwali.

