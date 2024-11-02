AI in wrong hands can cause annihilation beyond imagination, says WHO Advisor

In an interview with Anish Kumar, Prof. Patwardhan who has co-authored Genome to Om: Evolving Journey of Modern Science to meta-science – with Indu Ramchandani dwelt upon a vast array of questions about the future challenges.

Prof. Bhushan Patwardhan has called for a global coordinated action plan to deal with the challenges posed by advances in science and technology. In an interview with Anish Kumar, Prof. Patwardhan who has co-authored Genome to Om: Evolving Journey of Modern Science to meta-science – with Indu Ramchandani dwelt upon a vast array of questions about the future challenges.

Advisor to WHO’s Global Traditional Medicine System and National Research Professor – Ayush, Prof Patwardhan has warned about the perils of scientific advancements in wrong hands.

Q 1: Why do you believe AI in the wrong hands can be more devastating than nuclear bombs?

Answer: We have referred to the insurgence of AI as the fourth Big Bang because, after the Big Bang that was apparently the beginning of this cosmos, and taking the second and third “Big Bangs” as the discovery of TNT and the atomic bomb, if AI is in the wrong hands it can be more devastating than the earlier explosions. AI systems are said to be programmed to accurately respond to user input. The ‘user’ here is the thinking human being. Therefore, in the hands of human beings who have lost discrimination and are driven by greed and self-centredness, there can certainly be annihilation beyond imagination. Many Frankensteins can be created by the mind that conceives them.

Q 2: What safeguards do we have currently against perils of AI?

Answer: Currently, several safeguards are in place. The UN Secretary-General's Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence convenes experts to shape global AI safety standards. These efforts align with other regulatory advances like the EU’s AI Act and the industry’s responsible AI practices, building a solid foundation for the safe and ethical use of AI worldwide.

However, real safeguards are needed against the minds that use and control AI systems. The human mind is still the most astute, creative, and sharp ‘workshop’. This needs to be managed with awareness of the process of cause and effect and to be constantly monitored by rational and harmonious thinking. Not letting the system get ahead of us is the core of safeguarding against perilous outcomes of advancing technology.

Q 3: At a time when regional wars are taking place, how can one nation enforce own safeguards against the threat of technology-led warfare?

Answer: Technology-led warfare is being perpetrated all around us. Bioterrorism is no longer a science fiction. There is no getting away from this anymore. While we need to be ready in terms of know-how, at the same time, we have to keep reiterating the need for world peace and human integration. While AI is driven by scientific advancements the need of this age is to evolve from modern science to meta-science if we want universal well-being.

The concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, “The world is one family” is not at all utopian or unrealistic. We are living in an interconnected world, a global village. Mindsets must change if there is ever going to be peace in this world. We need a meta-society that is focused on unity in diversity. We need to work towards it, individually and collectively. In the Bhagavad Gita story of Arjuna and Krishna offers a powerful analogy. Arjuna faces an inner battle about duty and higher purpose, guided by Krishna to act with wisdom and align his actions with universal harmony.

Similarly, as we develop advanced technologies, humanity stands at its own battleground, where ethical clarity and alignment with universal consciousness are essential. Our book narrates that true strength lies in mindful action, we must steward technological power responsibly, ensuring it serves the harmony of life rather than disrupting it.

Q 4: In your book – Genome to Om -- you have delved into chemical and biological war risks. How wiser we are now to deal with cross-border disruptive threats?

Answer: We do not know if we are wiser in dealing with any form of disruptive threats. We are confident that the awareness of these threats is propelling scientists and researchers to generate means of dealing with such crises. But these are on-the-ground proactive methodologies. Unless human minds listen to the call of the ancient thinkers who talked of the six enemies encased in the human psyche, the shadripus, and who warned of what the human mind can do in terms of extreme harm and extreme good, we will always be firefighting.

We will have to change the trajectory and transcend towards enlightenment We need to turn our heads towards knowing the ‘self’ and the ultimate purpose of our existence; to find solutions that generate universal peace and harmony. We call this as the Om Way. We have shown this in a very creative manner in the Genome to Om Book song and the Bharatnatyam dance of science and spirituality.

Q 5: What should India do to prepare for the future challenges against threats emanating from laboratories?

Answer: Preparation against threats emanating from a laboratory undoubtedly means entering the laboratory, that is how antidotes are found. But the ‘laboratories’ of the human mind are the more vital sources that generate the threats. We need means for getting to such minds, such humans, such societies where the focus is the annihilation of the ‘other’. This is the root of all the understanding that we find in various spiritual thought.

We have the concept of Universal consciousness and oneness, expounded ad infinitum in the Upanishads, Yoga Shastras, and the Bhagavad Gita. These aspects are also talked of in other such systems and teachings. We have to change direction and make it a global movement. That is what we perceive as the Omcene, finding unity in diversity.

Q 6: Do you think the Indian armed forces also need to restructure to deal with technology-led military challenges?

Answer: We are sure they do, and we are confident the system is aware of what is needed. Indians do have the wealth of the ancient knowledge systems in their homes and in their psyche. So, while they prepare to face all exigencies, their minds can remain balanced and calm with the larger interest of well-being at heart. The ultimate purpose of any armed force should not be destruction but universal peace. The Indian Armed Forces are committed to this.

The motto —"Service Before Self"—reflects this spirit of dedication, aligning with the Vedantic ideals of selflessness and sacrifice in service to the nation and humanity. Each branch also has its unique motto: the Navy’s is “Sham No Varunah” (May the Lord of the Oceans be auspicious unto us), and the Air Force’s is “Touch the sky with glory” (a quote from the Bhagavad Gita), underscoring their commitment to duty, valour, honour and universal values.

Q 7: How do assess the prospects of robotic warfare in the context of your book – Genome to Om – delving into the idea of machines acquiring consciousness?

Answer: If it becomes possible for machines to become conscious, then this will be an issue to be dealt with. Just as the science-fiction of the yesteryears is becoming an incredible reality of today with space travel and landing on the moon and other planets, surely scientists believe that they can pour consciousness into machines. But Universal Consciousness is One. And we are all part of that universal oneness. Being conscious is what makes us human, a conscious ‘machine’ will no longer be a machine!

In Genome to Om, the possibility of conscious machines raises complex questions about the nature of consciousness and the essence of humanity. If machines were to achieve true consciousness, they would transcend their mechanical origin, blurring boundaries between life and artificial intelligence. Similar to how past science fiction anticipated breakthroughs—like space travel in 2001: A Space Odyssey and human-machine interaction in I, Robot—some scientists today speculate that consciousness in machines could eventually become reality.

However, as explored in the book, true consciousness is part of a Universal Oneness, an interconnected essence that defines life itself. While machines can simulate awareness, Genome to Om emphasizes that genuine consciousness transcends computation. It reflects a unity that is the foundation of all existence. Sci-fi classics like Blade Runner and Ex Machina highlight this philosophical tension, warning of ethical red flags when machines mimic humanity.

