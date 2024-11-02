Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unveil daughter's name with adorable Diwali photo

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated Diwali by revealing their daughter’s name, Dua Padukone Singh, along with an adorable first photo

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unveil daughter's name with adorable Diwali photo
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 9:23 AM IST

In a heartwarming Diwali celebration, Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduced their daughter to the world through a cherished Instagram post. The couple, who welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024, shared the beautiful news alongside the name of their little one—Dua Padukone Singh.

Name Filled with Meaning

Deepika took to social media to explain the significance behind their daughter's name, writing, Dua Padukone Singh ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. The photo showcased Dua dressed in adorable red ethnic attire, perfectly in tune with the festive spirit of Diwali.

Dream Come True for Ranveer

Ranveer Singh has long expressed his dream of fatherhood, often reminiscing about his wife's adorable childhood. In an earlier interview on his quiz show, The Big Picture, he had fondly mentioned, “Aapki bhabhi (Deepika) itni cute baby thi na. Main to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon (Your sister-in-law was such a cute baby. I look at her baby photos daily).” His wish has come to fruition with the arrival of their baby girl, fulfilling a long-held dream.

Balancing Work and Family Life

Despite the joy of new parenthood, Ranveer has continued to make public appearances, including the trailer launch of Singham Again, which also stars Deepika. At the event, he humorously noted, “Deepika is busy with the baby so she couldn't be here. My night duty is to care for her, which is why I’m here.”

As they embrace this new chapter in their lives, the couple’s journey into parenthood will surely be filled with love and unforgettable moments.

ALSO READ Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Actor once talked about being paid less than his wife

 

Video Icon