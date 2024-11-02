Prashant Kishor REVEALS his fee as an election strategist

Prashant Kishor, during a Bihar by-election campaign, disclosed his hefty fee as an election strategist, stating he charges over Rs 100 crore. He asserted that this income fuels his own political endeavors, including Jan Suraj's campaigns for the four Bihar assembly seats undergoing by-elections.

Prashant Kishor REVEALS his fee as an election strategist gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

Prashant Kishor, the convenor of Jan Suraj, said that he charges over Rs 100 crore as a fee for advising any political party or leader as an election strategist. On October 31, while campaigning for the impending Bihar by-elections, Kishor revealed his fee as an election strategist. According to media reports, speaking to the crowd, which included Muslims, during a rally in Belaganj, he said that people often ask him how he finances his campaigns.

"Ten governments in different states are running on my strategies," he stated. "Do you believe that I won't have enough cash to erect canopies and tents for my campaign? Is that how weak you believe I am? No one has ever heard of costs like mine in Bihar. My compensation is Rs 100 crore or more if I advise someone on a single election. With just one such election advice, I can continue to fund my campaign for the next two years," he continued.

Prashant Kishor is hosting local rallies around Bihar as a first step as a political party founder. Kishor is attempting to strike the opponents where it hurts the most in Bihar's political environment, against two titans: Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, a political strategist who became a politician, and Nitish Kumar's JDU. Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj, promised the people of Bihar three things during his most recent campaign. This featured free education in state-funded private schools, jobs for young people, and a monthly pension for the elderly.

For the four assembly seats in Bihar that are up for by-election, Jan Suraj has put up candidates. The party's candidates are Kiran Singh from Tarari, Sushil Kumar Singh Kushwaha from Ramgarh, Jitendra Paswan from Imamganj, and Muhammad Amjad from Belaganj.

The results of the by-elections, which are set for November 13, will be announced on November 23. Belaganj, Imamganj, Ramgarh, and Tarari are the four seats.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India, US to begin joint military exercise Vajra Prahar at Idaho dmn

India, US to begin joint military exercise Vajra Prahar at Idaho

Diwali 2024: Burn injuries surge in Delhi despite firecracker ban; AIIMS alone gets 48 patients gcw

Diwali 2024: Burn injuries surge in Delhi despite firecracker ban; AIIMS alone gets 48 patients

India, China begin coordinated patrolling in Demchok after 4.5 years; soon in Depsang dmn

India, China begin coordinated patrolling in Demchok after 4.5 years; soon in Depsang

Caught on camera: Man gropes, forcefully hugs 12-year-old girl returning from temple in Meerut snt

Caught on camera: Man gropes, forcefully hugs 12-year-old girl returning from temple in UP's Meerut (WATCH)

AI in wrong hands can cause annihilation beyond imagination, says WHO Advisor gcw

AI in wrong hands can cause annihilation beyond imagination, says WHO Advisor

Recent Stories

6 Essential nutrients to boost your immune system RTM

6 Essential nutrients to boost your immune system

Want to open a shop at a railway station? Here's everything you need to know RTM

Want to open a shop at a railway station? Here’s everything you need to know

Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS daughter in law Aishwarya Rai's brave journey of motherhood gcw

Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya’s endurance during Aaradhya’s birth

Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS daughter in law Aishwarya Rai's brave journey of motherhood gcw

Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya’s endurance during Aaradhya’s birth

Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH] RTM

Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon