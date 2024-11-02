Prashant Kishor REVEALS his fee as an election strategist

Prashant Kishor, during a Bihar by-election campaign, disclosed his hefty fee as an election strategist, stating he charges over Rs 100 crore. He asserted that this income fuels his own political endeavors, including Jan Suraj's campaigns for the four Bihar assembly seats undergoing by-elections.

Prashant Kishor, the convenor of Jan Suraj, said that he charges over Rs 100 crore as a fee for advising any political party or leader as an election strategist. On October 31, while campaigning for the impending Bihar by-elections, Kishor revealed his fee as an election strategist. According to media reports, speaking to the crowd, which included Muslims, during a rally in Belaganj, he said that people often ask him how he finances his campaigns.

"Ten governments in different states are running on my strategies," he stated. "Do you believe that I won't have enough cash to erect canopies and tents for my campaign? Is that how weak you believe I am? No one has ever heard of costs like mine in Bihar. My compensation is Rs 100 crore or more if I advise someone on a single election. With just one such election advice, I can continue to fund my campaign for the next two years," he continued.

Prashant Kishor is hosting local rallies around Bihar as a first step as a political party founder. Kishor is attempting to strike the opponents where it hurts the most in Bihar's political environment, against two titans: Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, a political strategist who became a politician, and Nitish Kumar's JDU. Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj, promised the people of Bihar three things during his most recent campaign. This featured free education in state-funded private schools, jobs for young people, and a monthly pension for the elderly.

For the four assembly seats in Bihar that are up for by-election, Jan Suraj has put up candidates. The party's candidates are Kiran Singh from Tarari, Sushil Kumar Singh Kushwaha from Ramgarh, Jitendra Paswan from Imamganj, and Muhammad Amjad from Belaganj.

The results of the by-elections, which are set for November 13, will be announced on November 23. Belaganj, Imamganj, Ramgarh, and Tarari are the four seats.

Latest Videos