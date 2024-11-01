Urfi Javed talks about her abusive father and childhood trauma

Known for her unconventional attire, Urfi Javed's childhood and youth were marked by pain and struggle. She escaped an abusive and oppressive environment created by her father to forge her own identity.

It's commonplace to compare anyone wearing unusual clothes to actress Urfi Javed. Urfi has become famous solely for her clothing choices. It's safe to say there's nothing she hasn't worn. The mere mention of her name conjures up the image of someone in bizarre or revealing outfits. Despite being an actress, she's recognized not for her acting but for her fashion choices.

She relishes the daily ritual of donning outlandish outfits, posing for photos, and facing the ensuing trolling. She's mastered the art of covering her body with anything available, be it flowers, fruits, or other materials.

But Urfi's childhood and youth were a living hell. In her own words, her father, Javed, was a cruel and violent man. Urfi has stated that the torment her father inflicted on the children and their mother was unbearable. An old interview of hers has resurfaced, bringing her painful past to light. She recounts her father's physical abuse and the oppressive atmosphere at home, particularly because they were all girls. Her birth as a third daughter further fueled his anger. When her mother became pregnant for the fourth time, he threatened divorce if it was another girl. The abuse was relentless.

They weren't allowed to leave the house and had to be fully covered. Even a slight glimpse of their necks would invite beatings. He would question who they were dressing up for. Urfi wasn't one to remain silent. She would sneak out through the back door at night, jump the gate, and meet her friends waiting in a car. After a night out, she would return home.

In this old interview, the actress revealed that she had attempted suicide multiple times due to her father's abuse. Although she survived, living in that hell became unbearable. She desperately wanted to escape, and eventually, she did. She always had a passion for fashion. Despite growing up in an oppressive environment with limited exposure to fashion, she knew what she wanted to wear. She always wanted to stand out from the crowd, a desire that persists to this day. She wants to be noticed wherever she goes, a wish that has now come true.

