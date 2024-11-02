Google CEO Sundar Pichai nails his Halloween look, photos go viral; SEE here

Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrated Halloween with a humorous "Error 404: Costume Not Found" T-shirt and shared pictures of costumed "Dooglers" at Google's Halloween party. He also extended Diwali greetings on his Threads account.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai nails his Halloween look, photos go viral; SEE here gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 11:15 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, celebrated Halloween in true geeky fashion by donning a T-shirt that said, "Error 404: Costume Not Found," as he arrived at the company's "Howl-o-ween" party. Pichai offered his Instagram followers a preview of Google's Halloween celebrations by posting a number of pictures, where the company's canine visitors, known as costumed "Dooglers," took center stage. The images included a variety of canines decked up in imaginative Halloween costumes, ranging from comical figures to miniature superheroes.

Pichai joined in on the festivities in a relaxed, lighthearted manner, staying loyal to his own tech origins. "Error 404: Costume Not Found" was printed on a plain black T-shirt that he was wearing. “Scary cute Dooglers in costume, sea creatures at TGIF. It must be Googleween,” reads the caption of his post.

Social media users quickly joined in on the fun, flooding the post's comments area with their opinions.

The celebration reflects the tech giant’s unique approach to Halloween, blending the traditional holiday spirit with Google’s signature creativity and employee engagement.

Pichai had also sent his heartfelt Diwali greetings on his Threads account, expressing his passion for the festival of lights, just prior to Halloween. In a post, he wrote, "Diwali is one of my favourite times of the year…always fun to fill the house with light. Wish those who celebrate a Happy Diwali."

Meta CEO joined Halloween celebrations

This year, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, joined in the Halloween fun by posting pictures of his family's costumes on Facebook. Zuckerberg, dressed as the famous assassin John Wick from the well-known Keanu Reeves movie trilogy, decided on a dramatic Hollywood theme.

In the post, he quipped, "When your house full of girls decides to be ballerinas, be John Wick." The occasion was given a playful twist by Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, and their kids, who looked charming in colorful ballet attire in addition to his black suit and tie.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Canada latest accusation: India uses cyber tech to track Khalistanis, launch cyberattacks (WATCH) snt

Canada's latest accusation: India using cyber tech to track Khalistanis, launch cyberattacks (WATCH)

Are ghosts for real or its just hallucination? Experts reveal startling causes for paranormal sights shk

Are ghosts for real or its just hallucination? Experts reveal startling real causes for paranormal sights

AP Dhillon shooting case: Canadian police arrest Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, warrant issued for 2nd suspect snt

AP Dhillon shooting case: Canadian police arrest Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, warrant issued for 2nd suspect

ELIMINATED Israel kills top Hamas political bureau official Kassab in Gaza airstrike (WATCH) snt

ELIMINATED! Israel kills top Hamas political bureau official Kassab in Gaza airstrike (WATCH)

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means shk

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means

Recent Stories

6 Essential nutrients to boost your immune system RTM

6 Essential nutrients to boost your immune system

Want to open a shop at a railway station? Here's everything you need to know RTM

Want to open a shop at a railway station? Here’s everything you need to know

Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS daughter in law Aishwarya Rai's brave journey of motherhood gcw

Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya’s endurance during Aaradhya’s birth

Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS daughter in law Aishwarya Rai's brave journey of motherhood gcw

Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya’s endurance during Aaradhya’s birth

Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH] RTM

Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon