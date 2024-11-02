Google CEO Sundar Pichai nails his Halloween look, photos go viral; SEE here

Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrated Halloween with a humorous "Error 404: Costume Not Found" T-shirt and shared pictures of costumed "Dooglers" at Google's Halloween party. He also extended Diwali greetings on his Threads account.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, celebrated Halloween in true geeky fashion by donning a T-shirt that said, "Error 404: Costume Not Found," as he arrived at the company's "Howl-o-ween" party. Pichai offered his Instagram followers a preview of Google's Halloween celebrations by posting a number of pictures, where the company's canine visitors, known as costumed "Dooglers," took center stage. The images included a variety of canines decked up in imaginative Halloween costumes, ranging from comical figures to miniature superheroes.

Pichai joined in on the festivities in a relaxed, lighthearted manner, staying loyal to his own tech origins. "Error 404: Costume Not Found" was printed on a plain black T-shirt that he was wearing. “Scary cute Dooglers in costume, sea creatures at TGIF. It must be Googleween,” reads the caption of his post.

Social media users quickly joined in on the fun, flooding the post's comments area with their opinions.

The celebration reflects the tech giant’s unique approach to Halloween, blending the traditional holiday spirit with Google’s signature creativity and employee engagement.

Pichai had also sent his heartfelt Diwali greetings on his Threads account, expressing his passion for the festival of lights, just prior to Halloween. In a post, he wrote, "Diwali is one of my favourite times of the year…always fun to fill the house with light. Wish those who celebrate a Happy Diwali."

This year, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, joined in the Halloween fun by posting pictures of his family's costumes on Facebook. Zuckerberg, dressed as the famous assassin John Wick from the well-known Keanu Reeves movie trilogy, decided on a dramatic Hollywood theme.

In the post, he quipped, "When your house full of girls decides to be ballerinas, be John Wick." The occasion was given a playful twist by Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, and their kids, who looked charming in colorful ballet attire in addition to his black suit and tie.

