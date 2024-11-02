Kodakara hawala case: Accused Dharmarajan admits ties with Kerala BJP chief K Surendran

Dharmarajan, accused in Kodakara hawala case, reveals ties with BJP's K. Surendran, claiming financial support and participation in key events, including Amit Shah's campaign, sparking fresh controversy in Kerala politics.

Thrissur: In a fresh development in the Kodakara hawala case, Dharmarajan has admitted to having a relationship with BJP state president K. Surendran. According to a statement obtained by Asianet News, Dharmarajan, who identifies himself as a former RSS worker, has maintained a relationship with Surendran dating back to the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Dharmarajan claims that he has provided financial assistance to Surendran over the years. He also noted his participation in key political events, including Amit Shah's election campaign in Thiruvananthapuram and several campaign events for Surendran in Konni, where he reportedly visited three times in connection with the Assembly elections.

