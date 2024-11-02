Is Kriti Sanon’s romance official? Actress celebrates Diwali with rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia [PHOTOS]

Kriti Sanon shared festive Diwali photos on Instagram, celebrating with family and her rumored boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. Fans are buzzing about their relationship after seeing their cozy moments together.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 11:05 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

This Diwali, Kriti Sanon brought festive cheer to her fans by sharing a collection of beautiful pictures on Instagram. The actress, known for her roles in films like Do Patti, celebrated the festival with her family and friends, creating memorable moments.
 

article_image2

Family Celebrations

In her Instagram post, Kriti showcased her traditional attire, wearing a lovely navy blue kurta paired with a golden dupatta. The first set of photos featured Kriti with her parents and her sister, Nupur. The warmth of the family gathering was evident, as they all posed happily together, embodying the spirit of Diwali.

 

article_image3

A Hint of Romance

Among the various pictures, one caught the attention of fans: a cozy photo of Kriti with her rumored boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. Both dressed in matching blue outfits, the picture seemed to confirm their relationship, which has been a topic of speculation lately. This is the first time Kriti has shared a picture with Kabir, making it a significant moment for her followers.

 

article_image4

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Rumors about Kriti and Kabir started circulating after a fan spotted them together in Greece at a restaurant. While Kriti has kept details of their relationship private, netizens are buzzing about the couple. Kabir Bahia, 25, is a businessman from the UK and the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who founded Southall Travel, a well-known travel agency. His family's wealth is substantial, with a reported net worth of around ₹4,500 crore, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Kabir is also connected to the world of cricket, having ties with famous players like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. As Kriti continues to celebrate her Diwali with loved ones, fans are excited to see how her relationship unfolds, adding a spark to the festive season.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH] RTM

Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH]

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 1: Who came out on top? NTI

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 1: Who came out on top?

Bigg Boss 18 Salman Khan highlights Kanwar Dhillon's stance on Alice Kaushik's marriage talk [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan highlights Kanwar Dhillon's stance on Alice Kaushik’s marriage talk

Who was Rohit Bal? Fashion legend who recently passed away, leaving lasting legacy NTI

Who was Rohit Bal? Fashion legend who recently passed away, leaving lasting legacy

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unveil daughter's name with adorable Diwali photo NTI

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unveil daughter's name with adorable Diwali photo

Recent Stories

6 Essential nutrients to boost your immune system RTM

6 Essential nutrients to boost your immune system

Want to open a shop at a railway station? Here's everything you need to know RTM

Want to open a shop at a railway station? Here’s everything you need to know

Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS daughter in law Aishwarya Rai's brave journey of motherhood gcw

Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya’s endurance during Aaradhya’s birth

Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS daughter in law Aishwarya Rai's brave journey of motherhood gcw

Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya’s endurance during Aaradhya’s birth

Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH] RTM

Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon