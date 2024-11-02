Is Kriti Sanon’s romance official? Actress celebrates Diwali with rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia [PHOTOS]

Kriti Sanon shared festive Diwali photos on Instagram, celebrating with family and her rumored boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. Fans are buzzing about their relationship after seeing their cozy moments together.

This Diwali, Kriti Sanon brought festive cheer to her fans by sharing a collection of beautiful pictures on Instagram. The actress, known for her roles in films like Do Patti, celebrated the festival with her family and friends, creating memorable moments.

Family Celebrations

In her Instagram post, Kriti showcased her traditional attire, wearing a lovely navy blue kurta paired with a golden dupatta. The first set of photos featured Kriti with her parents and her sister, Nupur. The warmth of the family gathering was evident, as they all posed happily together, embodying the spirit of Diwali.

A Hint of Romance

Among the various pictures, one caught the attention of fans: a cozy photo of Kriti with her rumored boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. Both dressed in matching blue outfits, the picture seemed to confirm their relationship, which has been a topic of speculation lately. This is the first time Kriti has shared a picture with Kabir, making it a significant moment for her followers.

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Rumors about Kriti and Kabir started circulating after a fan spotted them together in Greece at a restaurant. While Kriti has kept details of their relationship private, netizens are buzzing about the couple. Kabir Bahia, 25, is a businessman from the UK and the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who founded Southall Travel, a well-known travel agency. His family's wealth is substantial, with a reported net worth of around ₹4,500 crore, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Kabir is also connected to the world of cricket, having ties with famous players like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. As Kriti continues to celebrate her Diwali with loved ones, fans are excited to see how her relationship unfolds, adding a spark to the festive season.