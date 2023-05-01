Want to have skin like Anushka Sharma? Here are 7 ways to get radiant and healthy skin

Anushka Sharma turns 35 today (May 01), and today, we will deep-dive into the actress' Instagram, which is also a goldmine for beauty and health advice. She enjoys showing her followers behind-the-scenes glimpses of her getting ready, touching up her makeup, and engaging in self-care practices that she swears by.

Since the release of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka Sharma's skin has been glowing and loved by many. She was 19 years old when she agreed to star in the picture. She is currently 35 years old. It's been 15 years, yet that spark has never left her. I've always been curious about how.

I researched and believed I've uncovered the key to her constant glow. And you can bet I'm dropping the beans on all of Anushka's skincare secrets.

Before applying makeup, she massages her face

Anushka feels that rubbing the face before applying makeup may make you glow. Sandhya Shekhar, her makeup artist, pushes her skin upward for a few seconds. This action stimulates blood flow in the face, giving you a flushed, plumped-up appearance. It also drains any fluids in the skin that lead to puffiness and irritation. A Gua Sha isn't even required. Your fingertips are sufficient.

Rose water at night:

Before retiring to bed, Anushka spritzes her face with rosewater. This solution moisturises the skin while treating inflammation, irritation, and redness. It cleanses and unclogs pores, revealing a more precise, healthier complexion. And, of course, it smells fantastic. This is aromatherapy in a bottle.

Don't avoid working out:

Anushka is all about fitness. Exercising benefits more than just your health, whether it's jogging, Pilates, or working out at home. It relieves stress and encourages your body to release endorphins, which are feel-good hormones. This improves both your overall well-being and the quality of your sleep. The more you sleep, the less puffiness and oedema you will have. Not just that. It may increase circulation in the face. This increases the amount of oxygen and nutrients sent to your cells, and we all know what that does for the skin.

Coconut oil as a natural moisturiser:

She moisturises her skin with Coconut Oil at night to prevent water loss from the surface. Like rosewater, it smoothes over the skin and relieves redness. This is because it contains anti-bacterial characteristics that successfully combat illnesses. You should try this if you have dryness, itching, or disorders like eczema.

Bananas for skincare:

Anushka's DIYs are usually made using overripe, mashed-up bananas. This is because bananas are high in vitamins and minerals, which soften and smooth the skin while also treating inflammation. It also contains zinc and magnesium. These ingredients are anti-acne in nature. To nourish your skin from the inside out, combine bananas with honey and yoghurt.

Clean, glowing skin is the ideal canvas:

Sharma prioritises a glowing base above exciting cosmetic embellishments like a glossy lip or a glitter eye. "I try to do simple, but effective, things to keep my skin looking healthy and flawless," she explained. Her secret to maintaining skin health is to keep things simple and to stick to a routine. "I clean my face. I applied moisturiser. "I used sunscreen because you know how it gives you that little glow?" she explained.

Elderflower for an immune-improving drink:

Elderflower contains:

Antibacterial and antiviral characteristics.

The ability to relieve allergies and enhance the immune system.

Making it an essential addition to your diet, especially now.

It is supposed to improve circulation and respiratory function while stimulating the body's natural immune response. "My new fav drink," shared Anushka Sharma about the fragrant tea.