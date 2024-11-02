Who was Rohit Bal? Fashion legend who recently passed away, leaving lasting legacy

The fashion world is mourning the loss of celebrated designer Rohit Bal, who passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness. He was 63 years old. Bal had been battling a heart ailment for over a year, and his condition deteriorated, leading to his admission to the intensive care unit at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram last November due to complications related to his pre-existing cardiac issues.

Lasting Legacy in Fashion

Rohit Bal was a pivotal figure in Indian fashion, known for his ability to blend traditional patterns with contemporary styles. He showcased his final collection at Lakme India Fashion Week just last month in Delhi, where he received an enthusiastic reception despite stumbling on the ramp, which raised concerns among fans regarding his health.

In a heartfelt tribute, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) expressed its sorrow over Bal's passing. "We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal. A founding member of the FDCI, his work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations," the council wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the designer. They further emphasized that Bal’s legacy of artistry and innovation would continue to resonate within the fashion industry.

Acclaimed novelist and columnist Shobha De also took to Instagram to honor Bal's memory, sharing her grief and admiration for his contributions to the fashion landscape. His passing is felt deeply across various spheres of the arts and culture, reflecting the impact he had on his peers and admirers alike.

About Career

Born on May 8, 1961, into a Kashmiri Pandit family in Srinagar, Rohit Bal began his fashion journey in 1986 with his brother, launching Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd. He made his solo debut in 1990 and quickly became known for designs that appealed to all genders. Bal’s signature materials included velvet and brocade, and his intricate creations drew inspiration from India’s rich heritage.

In addition to fashion, Bal ventured into jewelry design, further showcasing his versatility and creative vision. His partnership with Khadi Gram Udyog marked a significant milestone, leading to flagship stores in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

Bal graduated from St. Stephen’s College in Delhi with a degree in History and honed his skills at the National Institute of Fashion Technology. His innovative spirit and passion for design will be deeply missed, but his influence on the fashion world will endure.

