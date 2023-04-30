Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikki Tamboli HOT pics: Actress sizzles in sexy bold outfits on Instagram

    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 10:27 PM IST

    On the work front, Tamboli finished as second runner-up in Bigg Boss 14 behind Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya in 2021. She came tenth in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress dons this black tank top, looking absolutely glamorous and chicc, setting major hotness goals.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She flaunts her sexy curves and assets with seduction in her eyes in this hot bodycon black dress and loose hair. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As she smiles for the camera, flaunting her assets. she simply looks ravishing like never before, keeping her wavey hair loose. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This blue chicc dress compliments her body, showing off her perfect curves, and her slender long legs.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This white dress with thie olive bra gives a sneak peek into her sexy cleavage that she dons in this picture.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This white dress with thie olive bra gives a sneak peek into her sexy cleavage that she dons in this picture.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mother-to-be Gauahar Khan shines in floral gown at baby shower, husband Zaid Darbar celebrates with her ADC

    Mother-to-be Gauahar Khan shines in floral gown at baby shower, husband Zaid Darbar celebrates with her

    Here are 10 lifestyle changes to manage mania and depression symptoms ADC

    Here are 10 lifestyle changes to manage mania and depression symptoms

    Alan Rickman: Know everything about legendary actor who is being celebrated by Google doodle today ADC

    Alan Rickman: Know everything about legendary actor who is being celebrated by Google doodle today

    The Kerala Story propaganda: Here's what Adah Sharma says about film ADC

    'The Kerala Story' propaganda: Here's what Adah Sharma says about film

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor relationship: Here's what Arhaan Khan has to say about mother's new partner RBA

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor relationship: Here's what Arhaan Khan has to say about mother's new partner

    Recent Stories

    Thrissur Pooram witnesses magnificent 'Kudamattam'; Fireworks on Monday at 3 am anr

    Thrissur Pooram witnesses magnificent 'Kudamattam'; Fireworks on Monday at 3 am

    Mother-to-be Gauahar Khan shines in floral gown at baby shower, husband Zaid Darbar celebrates with her ADC

    Mother-to-be Gauahar Khan shines in floral gown at baby shower, husband Zaid Darbar celebrates with her

    Puppy-hair everywhere? Here are 5 tips for dealing with dog shedding ADC

    Puppy-hair everywhere? Here are 5 tips for dealing with dog shedding

    Karnataka Election 2023 Amit Shah Exclusive BJP majority alliance with Janata Dal Secular

    Amit Shah Exclusive: 'BJP will secure majority in Karnataka... No question of post-poll alliance with JD-S'

    Karnataka Election 2023 Mega Exclusive: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Asianet News

    Karnataka Election 2023 Mega Exclusive: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Asianet News

    Recent Videos

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon