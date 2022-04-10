Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Ayan Mukerji announces Brahmastra’s release date

    Ayan Mukerji’s dream project ‘Brahmastra’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles will hit the Indian theatres in September as the makers reveal the final release date.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 2:54 PM IST

    With a few days left for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, director Ayan Mukerji announced the release date of Brahmastra on the occasion of Ram Navami, on Sunday, April 10.

    Brahmastra is one of the most-anticipated films of Bollywood, especially since it is the first film of Bollywood’s lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The craze around the film increased by 10 folds after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their relationship official. It will finally see a Pan-India release on September 09, 2022.

    Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions, Karan Johar’s production house that has bankrolled the film, announced the film release. Sharing posters of the film in multiple languages, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the production house wrote: “Shiva & Isha… together they bring light to our universe! ❤️✨ Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva releases on 9th September 2022 #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt”

    Along with the film’s poster, the makers also shared the film’s first song ‘Kesariya’. Popular singer Arijit Singh has lent his voice for the song. Ranbir Kapoor’s superhit song 'Channa Mereya’ was also sung by Arijit and was also for a Dharma Movie – Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

    As for Brahmastra’s poster, it featured Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) and Isha (Alia Bhatt), holding each other closely while their bodies have several marks of injuries. Despite the physical hurt, the posters show them embracing each other.

    Brahmastra will be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The posters were also released in the same languages. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film will also star actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia. Brahmastra was long delayed due to multiple reasons including the pandemic. However, fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are thrilled with the announcement of the film’s first part’s release date.

