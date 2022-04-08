Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Know the Brahmastra couple’s age difference?

Alia Bhatt had Ranbir Kapoor have quite an age difference between them. So much so that Alia once revealed that Ranbir was her crush during her childhood days.

Bollywood couples with a huge age difference are no surprise anymore. Whether it is Dharmendra-Hema Malini, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan or Saif Ali Khan – Kareen Kapoor Khan, celebrities from the film industry have had successful marriages despite their age difference. One such couple who is all set to tie the knot is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Amidst the rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be marrying each other sometime next week, a parallel discussion about their age difference has also popped up.

Did you know that Ranbir Kapoor is at least a decade old than Alia Bhatt? If not, then don’t be surprised. Ranbir was born to actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on September 28, 1982. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was born on March 15, 1993, to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his actor wife Soni Razdan. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Date, venue, guest list, bachelor party and more (Details)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share an age difference of 11 years between them. Basically, when Ranbir made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’ in the year 2007, Alia was a 14-year-old teenager.

While their age difference may be of 11 years, when it comes to the film industry and their debuts, Alia entered the industry five years after Ranbir’s Saawariya was released. Her debut film ‘Student of the Year’ which marked the debut of three stars – Alia, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra, was released in the year 2012. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: From babies to compatibility, here’s what astrologers have to say

