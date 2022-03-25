5 reasons why 2022 is Alia Bhatt’s special year

Within a month’s time, Alia Bhatt has had her second biggest release of 2022 – SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Here are five reasons why Asianet Newsable’s Divya Raje Bhonsale thinks 2022 is ‘the’ year for Alia Bhatt.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt has not one reason but nearly half a dozen of them as to why 2022 might be the best year of her life on a personal as well as professional front. Alia, who recently turned 29 years old, has been soaring high on first, the success of Gangubai Kathiwadi and now with the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Other than her excellent performance on the professional front, Alia’s personal life is also at its peak, which is why we believe that the year 2022 might just be the turning point in this young and dynamic actor’s life. Here are five reasons to support why 2022 may be the best year of Alia’s life.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Completing a decade of her career: Alia Bhatt marked her debut in the Hindi film industry with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of The Year (SOTY)’ in October 2019. She debuted opposite actors Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. This year, Alia will be completing 10 years of being a professional actor. Her acting graph has only been going sky-rocketing high, ever since her first film. Every time there has been a nepotism debate in the film industry, Alia has been a target of the naysayers. However, after doing SOTY, Alia proved her acting calibre, shutting all the naysayers with her films such as Highway, Udta Punjab and Raazi, among others. With these well-written films and Alia’s brilliant performance in each one of them, she has proved time and again that she is no amateur, and that she is here to stay! ALSO READ: Watch: Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her 29th birthday in a bikini

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s first film together to release in September: The much-awaited and delayed film of Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’ will finally be released in the theatres this year. This is the first film of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together; the couple’s love story also reportedly started from the sets of this very film. Fans of the actors have eagerly been waiting to see Ranbir and Alia’s on-screen chemistry.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ranbir and Alia will reportedly get married this year: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for quite a while now. Their fans are waiting to see the couple tie the knot. And if reports as to be believed, Bollywood’s these two lovebirds will get married this year itself. In fact, recent reports have claimed that they will be getting married next month in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. This life-changing event of Alia’s life definitely makes 2022 one of the most important years of her life. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt off for vacation to spend quality time? See pics

Image: Song poster

Alia Bhatt marked her Telugu debut with RRR: Till now, Alia Bhatt had shown her magic only in the Hindi film industry. However, with the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Alia has broadened her horizon and entered the Telugu film industry as well. The actress marked her Telugu debut with RRR and looks like it is just the beginning for her to begin her rule over the South film industries as well. Interestingly, her Telugu debut comes a decade after a Bollywood debut. Uncanny much? ALSO READ: RRR Twitter Review: Netizens give 5/5 to SS Rajamouli for Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram