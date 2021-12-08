  • Facebook
    Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, enjoy girls' night at Rhea Kapoor's dinner party

    First Published Dec 8, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
    Bollywood’s favourite girl-gang of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Masaba Gupta had a fun Tuesday dinner at Rhea Kapoor’s dinner party. The girls had a blast at the dinner which is evident from their pictures.

    Kareena Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Malaika Arora Amrita Arora enjoy girls night at Rhea Kapoor dinner party drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram/kareenakapoorteam

    Rhea Kapoor hosted a dinner party at her residence for her girl pals. The dinner was attended by Kareen Kapoor Khan with elder sister Karishma Kapoor, sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and others. The girls carried boxes with them wrapped in golden wrappers, looking like gifts for the party’s host. Looks like Rhea Kapoor threw a pre-Christmas dinner for her friends.

    Kareena Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Malaika Arora Amrita Arora enjoy girls night at Rhea Kapoor dinner party drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram/kareenakapoorteam

    Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to dress well and she aced her look in black shirts and matching black pants that left her to look at the perfect boss lady that she is. Karishma Kapoor opted for a green shimmery dress while Malaika Arora kept it simple with a white and blue kurta teamed with white pants. The party was also attended by Naina Sawhney.

    Kareena Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Malaika Arora Amrita Arora enjoy girls night at Rhea Kapoor dinner party drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram/kareenakapoorteam

    What is a party without fun pictures? And when a group of girls get together, you can’t skip on a photo session. These ladies too captured multiple pictures from selfies to group photos, giving us an idea about the madness they must have had at the party.

    Kareena Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Malaika Arora Amrita Arora enjoy girls night at Rhea Kapoor dinner party drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram/kareenakapoorteam

    Speaking of a (pre) Christmas party, the first thing that comes to one’s mind is wine. And when you have Rhea Kapoor throwing a bash, you expect her to put all the right elements in place. The girl-gang had a great time sipping some with and savouring some canapes. Their pictures and videos from the party have already got us in a celebration mood.

    Kareena Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Malaika Arora Amrita Arora enjoy girls night at Rhea Kapoor dinner party drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram/kareenakapoorteam

    This gang of girls comprising of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Masaba Gupta have been the thickest of friends for the longest, especially the Kapoor and Arora sisters. They not only party together but also often take vacations together. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Karishma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had taken a trip to Rajasthan.

