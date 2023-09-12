Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Deepika Padukone for Qatar Airways, now Katrina Kaif becomes brand ambassador for Etihad Airway

    This harmonious pairing of Kaif's elegance with the airline's luxury is generating excitement in both the entertainment and travel sectors.

    After Deepika Padukone for Qatar Airways, now Katrina Kaif becomes brand ambassador for Etihad Airway ADC
    Katrina Kaif's enigmatic social media post had fans guessing, but now the secret is out. She's returned as the brand ambassador for Etihad Airways, reigniting their glamorous collaboration. This harmonious pairing of her elegance with the airline's luxury is generating excitement in both the entertainment and travel sectors. Katrina Kaif's connection with Etihad Airways goes beyond a typical endorsement; it's a longstanding partnership established in 2010 when she first became the airline's brand ambassador. During her previous tenure, she starred in compelling advertisements that effectively conveyed Etihad's dedication to providing top-notch excellence and luxurious air travel experiences.

    A post shared by Etihad Airways (@etihad)

    Her natural charisma and appeal make her an ideal choice to represent Etihad once more, particularly as the airline refocuses on passenger experience, innovation, and sustainability. Katrina's presence not only amplifies Etihad's stellar reputation but also strengthens its position as a preferred choice for travelers globally, given her significant influence in both Indian and international markets.

    Katrina Kaif's reunion with Etihad Airways as their brand ambassador marks the rekindling of a successful partnership. It promises to elevate the airline's image and passenger experience to new heights, all while capturing the imagination of travellers worldwide. As we look forward to seeing this dynamic partnership unfold, one thing is certain–for luxury travel, Katrina Kaif and Etihad Airways are a match made in heaven.

