Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Underworld connection ruled out, man detained by cops released

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam has clarified that the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan was not orchestrated by any underworld gang. According to Kadam, the suspect detained in connection with the attack has no gang affiliations, and theft appears to be the primary motive behind the incident.

Also Read: MEA confirms 12 deaths and 16 missing among Indian nationals fighting for Russia in Ukraine (WATCH)

Notably, Saif Ali Khan had not reported any threats to the police prior to the attack, nor had he requested security coverage. However, Kadam assured that if Khan were to seek protection, the authorities would follow standard procedures to provide it.

Mumbai police have questioned a carpenter, Waris Ali Salmani, in connection with the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Salmani, who had worked at Khan's flat two days prior to the incident, was taken to the Bandra police station for questioning after his resemblance to the attacker was noted.

According to officials, Salmani was informed about the attack by the contractor who had hired him for the carpentry assignment. However, a second official revealed that Salmani is not related to the attack, and no one has been arrested yet.

The police have formed over 30 teams to track down the attacker, described as a man aged between 35 and 40 years.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, who suffered multiple stab injuries, including in his neck, is recovering well after undergoing emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. The 54-year-old actor's condition is stable, according to doctors.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Cops say man quizzed not a suspect, wife adds he went for carpentry work (WATCH)

Latest Videos