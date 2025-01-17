Watch: Navdeep Singh's joyous meeting with Kartik Aaryan Kabir Khan at Arjuna Award Ceremony

A viral video captures the joyous moment when Navdeep Singh meets Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan at the Arjuna Award ceremony, celebrating the achievements of Murlikant Petkar.
 

Watch: Navdeep Singh's joyous meeting with Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan at Arjuna Award Ceremony NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 3:55 PM IST

A heartwarming video has gone viral today, showcasing an emotional moment when Indian para-athlete Navdeep Singh meets Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and renowned director Kabir Khan at the Arjuna Award ceremony. The event, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, 2025, celebrates the exceptional achievements of Indian athletes. During the ceremony, Murlikant Petkar, an iconic figure in the world of para-sports, will be honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award.

In the viral video, Navdeep Singh can be seen beaming with joy as he meets Kartik and Kabir. The trio shares a special connection, with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala being the creative minds behind Chandu Champion, a film based on the inspiring life story of Murlikant Petkar. Kartik Aaryan stars as Murlikant Petkar in the movie, and his portrayal has received rave reviews, with many praising his performance as deserving of a National Award.

The moment captured in the video reflects the deep camaraderie between Navdeep Singh and Kartik Aaryan. It serves as a reminder of how cinema can play a vital role in highlighting the stories of para-athletes and the challenges they face. The presence of Kartik and Kabir at the Arjuna Award ceremony today further underscores the importance of recognizing Murlikant Petkar’s legacy. His long-awaited Arjuna Award is a well-deserved recognition of his resilience and achievements.

This touching video encapsulates the intersection of sports and cinema, where stories of real-life heroes like Murlikant Petkar are celebrated. It’s a poignant reminder of how storytelling fosters unity, bringing people together to honor the accomplishments of true champions.

