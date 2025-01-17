Auto-rickshaw driver recounts harrowing experience of rushing blood-soaked Saif Ali Khan to hospital (WATCH)

On Thursday, Bhajan Singh Rana, a 47-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, found himself at the center of a dramatic and potentially life-threatening situation. Rana was driving his rickshaw near the Satguru Darshan building, where Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan resides, when he heard urgent calls for help in the early hours of the day.

He saw a woman and others calling him, and Rana stopped his rickshaw. A person with a blood-soaked white kurta, later revealed to be Saif Ali Khan, got into the auto. Rana noticed that Saif had injuries to his neck and back but did not see the hand injury.

Initially, Rana thought it was a regular assault case. However, as he drove Saif to the hospital, he realized the severity of the situation. Despite being stabbed in the neck, back, and stomach, Saif remained composed and asked Rana how long it would take to reach the hospital.

Rana drove swiftly, reaching Lilavati Hospital in about 10 minutes. Upon arrival, Saif revealed his identity and called for a stretcher, refusing to use a wheelchair. Rana recounted that Saif walked on his own, despite his injuries, and lay down on the stretcher before being taken inside.

“There were three people in total — Saif, a kid, and a young man. He seemed normal while I was taking him to the hospital,” Rana said.

The entire journey, from picking up Saif to reaching the hospital, took around 10 minutes and ended at 3 am. Rana admitted to feeling scared about the situation, fearing potential trouble. Despite the harrowing experience, Rana did not take any fare from Saif.

“His white kurta turned red, and there was a lot of blood loss. Even after getting out of the rickshaw, he walked on his own. I didn’t take any fare,” he added.

As of now, no police statement has been taken from Rana. Social media is full of praise for Rana's bravery and quick thinking which potentially saved Saif's life.

