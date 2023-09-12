Kareena Kapoor opens up on Taimur's name controversy; was baffled at the media trial

Kareena Kapoor Khan addressed the Taimur name controversy, revealing it was based on Saif's childhood friend's name. She expressed surprise at the backlash and praised their resilience in handling the situation

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about the controversy surrounding her son Taimur's name in an interview in Mumbai. Back in 2016, when Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child, a baby boy, the name "Taimur" became a hot topic of debate on social media.

Kareena expressed her dismay at the situation, stating, "I don't think any mother or any child has to go through that." She found it puzzling why they faced such criticism, emphasizing that they never intended to offend anyone. Kareena firmly believes in the freedom of speech and choice, both for herself and Saif.

She then revealed the origin of Taimur's name, dispelling any associations with historical figures. Taimur was named after one of Saif's childhood friends who he greatly admired. Kareena explained, "When we came up with the name… Saif actually said… He grew up with a neighbour friend, and he always really liked his name, and his name was Taimur, so he said, 'You know, if I have a son, he was my first friend. I'd like to name him Taimur.' That's exactly how Taimur was named because he was Saif's first friend when he was living in town here."

Reflecting on the controversy, Kareena mentioned being shocked by the intense backlash they received. However, she praised their strength, resilience, and ability to maintain a dignified silence, which eventually led the controversy to subside. She also noted that Taimur became one of the most photographed children, though she couldn't understand the reason behind the excessive attention.

On the work front, Kareena is to be next seen alongside Vijay Verma in 'Jaane Jaan', a Sujoy Ghosh directorial. It is going to be her first OTT release.

ALSO READ: Jawan box office day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller film garners more than Rs 550 crores globally