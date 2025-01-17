Bigg Boss 18: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urges support for Chum Darang, calls her Arunachal's pride

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu have rallied behind Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang, praising her as a symbol of North East pride and representation.
 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 8:08 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 8:08 PM IST

As Bigg Boss 18 approaches its highly anticipated finale, Chum Darang has emerged as one of the most celebrated finalists. Hailing from Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, Chum’s journey in the show has captured the hearts of viewers across the nation. With her determination and authenticity, she has not only earned the admiration of fans but also gained the support of prominent political leaders.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently extended his wholehearted support for Chum on Instagram, calling her “the pride of Arunachal Pradesh” and a “shining star of the North East.” In his post, he urged his followers to vote for Chum, emphasizing that her journey represents the culture, identity, and stories of the North East region on a national platform. “It’s about us, our representation,” he wrote, underscoring the broader significance of her achievement.

Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Facebook to express his pride in Chum’s accomplishments. Highlighting her rise as a finalist, Khandu encouraged people to show solidarity by voting for her. “Chum Darang is a shining example of talent and perseverance. She represents our state and region with great honor,” he stated, expressing hope for her victory.

The overwhelming support from these leaders has added momentum to the growing wave of enthusiasm surrounding Chum. Her journey is being celebrated not just as a personal milestone but as a moment of collective pride for the North East.

As the finale draws near, the anticipation around Chum’s potential victory continues to grow. With a groundswell of support from fans and leaders alike, many are optimistic that she will claim the title and bring glory to her region.

