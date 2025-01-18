Emergency Box Office Report: Kangana Ranaut's movie earns Rs 2.35 Cr on Day 01

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 9:33 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 9:34 AM IST

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's highly awaited political drama Emergency hit theatres on Friday, January 17. Despite the hype around its trailer, the picture had a poor start at the box office. However, it outperformed industry expectations for its first-day collection.

article_image2

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Emergency made Rs 2.35 crore net in India on its first day. These results are around 36% higher than the Rs 1.50-Rs 2 crore revenues projected by box office gurus.

article_image3

According to Sacnilk, Ajay Devgn's Azaad also opened on the same day, collecting Rs 1.50 crore in ticket sales. The direct comparison between the two films has added to the debate over Emergency's performance.

article_image4

The film, starring Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, goes into the political upheaval during the 1975 Emergency. While the film's promotional campaign was relatively subdued, Kangana's star power and the storyline's political intrigue contributed significantly to its success.

article_image5

Emergency stars Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Chaudhary, Adhir Bhat as Feroze Gandhi, and Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi. Each performer brought legendary political characters to life, adding to the film's historical significance.

article_image6

Despite its capabilities, Emergency has elicited conflicting comments online. Some netizens lauded the film as Kangana's masterpiece, complimenting her portrayal as Indira Gandhi and referring to Anupam Kher as the film's spirit. Others, however, attacked it for delving too far into personal areas, claiming that it focused on Indira Gandhi's image rather than the larger consequences of the 1975 Emergency.

As the weekend progresses, it remains to be seen if Emergency will gain traction at the box office or face severe competition from other films such as Azaad.

 

