After ASN, Sachin B Ravi is ready to say ‘action, cut’ to Shivanna

After the superhit Avane Sriman Narayan, director Sachin B Ravi is ready to direct none other than Hattrick hero Shivarajkumar in his next. Sachin is extremely excited about his collaboration needless to say and is associating with a few big studios and investors to back this project.

It will be executed under Sachin’s own banner and also mark his debut production. What makes this film all the more special is that it will be a superhero flick and based on the mythological character of Ashwatthama from Mahabharata which will be based in current times.

“Even after watching Shivanna for so many years, I feel that there is so much talent in him that is unexplored. That is the kind of abundance and talent that Shivanna carries,” shares Sachin. He adds,”I always had the desire to work with Shivanna and present him in a fresh way and that is what this film will be about.” Sachin plans to enlist new-age VFX technology and magnanimous visuals for the film and Shivanna fans will be blown away by his new avatar, states Sachin.

