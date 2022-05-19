Is Nusrat Jahan 'missing'? Bengali actress' posters all over Basirhat area

Nusrat Jahan of the Trinamool Congress is 'missing'! A similar poster appeared in the Basirhat areas of Chapatala and Keyadanga. Read detailss.

Nusrat Jahan, a Bengali actress and a member of the Trinamool Congress, is no stranger to controversy. Over the previous several years, she has been in the limelight for several reasons, including her wardrobe and her marriage. And now she's summoned yet another.



Missing posters in the name of Nusrat were seen a few days back. According to the opposing camp, these posters were put up by TMC personnel. Trinamool Congress officials, on the other hand, have denied the allegations. Chapatala panchayat of Hadoa assembly segment of Deganga block is included in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency.



Posters of actor-politician Nusrat Jahan were spotted in the panchayat's Keyadanga and Chapatala areas. As soon as the incident was publicised, the community was thrown into chaos.



Despite the fact that her party members swiftly removed the posters, media sources claim that some TMC members blamed the posters on the MP's extended absence from the region. .



The local panchayat head, Humayun Reza Chowdhury, drew a comparison between Haji Nurul Islam, the ex-MP of Basirhat, and Nusrat Jahan, saying that the former MP worked on the area's development and was always present among the people, whereas the current parliamentarian is never available, which is why the locals put up the posters as a form of protest and anger against Nusrat.

Meanwhile, the Basirhat MP has been busy uploading photographs and videos on her Instagram account, offering a look into her everyday life while she has been away from her area. She just posted some behind-the-scenes images from her first theatrical appearance as a mother.