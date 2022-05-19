Pallavi Dey's boyfriend Sagnik Chakraborty's ex-wife Sukanya Manna reveals some details

Sukanya Manna, Sagnik Chakraborty's ex-wife, supports him and denies Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey's family's allegations.

The death of Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey has shocked the entertainment industry. According to the preliminary post-mortem report, she died by suicide, and authorities are currently investigating the situation. Meanwhile, the late actress' family and her live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty have made claims and counter-allegations.



Pallavi's family filed a murder and extortion case against Sagnik and Oindrila (Pallavi's friend). Pallavi's aunt Sanghamitra reportedly stated that the actress was sad/disheartened after learning about Sagnik is married to another woman. Now, Sukanya Manna, Sagnik's ex-wife, has shared her opinion with the media.



"Pallavi was my friend and she was invited to my registry wedding with Sagnik," Sukanya claimed in an interview with the media. I've known him for over seven years and don't believe he's capable of murder."



She said that after learning that Sagnik had started dating Pallavi after their registered wedding, she chose to quit their relationship.



"Those claims are false. Pallavi's family was well aware of my marriage to Sagnik. She informed the reporters, "I had spoken with mother when I found out about the relationship." Pallavi's family was also aware of Sagnik's married status, according to Sukanya.



Sukanya said that Oindrila, whose name appears in Pallavi's family's written complaint, is an old acquaintance of hers. She had long known Oindrila and the late actress. Also Read: Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey's boyfriend Sagnik Chakraborty arrested; read details