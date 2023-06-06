Adipurush FINAL Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's epic drama looks like one shouldn't be missed on big screen

Adipurush second trailer out: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's film is a visual treat, and the timeless tale of Good over Evil is here to slay hearts and revive souls. By Mahalekshmi

The Prabhas-Kriti starrer is a visual pleaser, and the timeless tale of Good over Evil is here to slay hearts and revive souls. The highly anticipated Mythological magnum of the film Adipurush has garnered exciting buzz around its release.

The makers have put out the second trailer in succession to the previous theatrical trailer and chartbuster song Jai Sri Ram to fuel the fire.

Adipurush Final Trailer

The release of the new trailer gives us action-packed elements as the focus on the fight between Raghav and Raavan and the battle sequences. The overall flair delivered to the audience shall gather a large crowd for its release in the cinema houses.

Adipurush 1st Trailer

About Adipurush

Adipurush is a mythological film, a new iteration or retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana. Directed by Om Raut, the movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan alongside Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in supporting roles.

Produced by T-Series and UV Creations, the movie promises a visual treat with great VFX, spectacular performances and grand storytelling. Adipurush will be out in Cinemas on June 16.

Adipurush Budget:

Reportedly made at Rs500 Crores, it is one of the most expensive films to be made in India. The primary photography and shooting of the film took place in Mumbai, with the work wrapping up in about 106 days.

Adipurush Controversy:

With the release of the teaser, Adipurush was received with mixed responses and fell prey to controversies. Starting with the nature of VFX that fans were not largely satisfied with, the problems increased with the public raising demands on banning the film due to inaccurate representation of characters. There were several comments and social media posts about misrepresenting Hindu scriptural characters. The way Raavan was portrayed was considered a disrespect to religious sentiments.

Having survived this purge of events, the film has made its way to the theatres and awaits a huge first day at the box office. The film will be released on June 16 in five languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

