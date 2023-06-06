Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush: Prabhas visits Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati during wee hours; see photos

    South superstar Prabhas offers prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in the wee hours on Tuesday (June 06). He was along with his Adipurush team members.

    Prabhas was seen at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in the wee hours of June 06 ahead of Adipurush event in Tirupati. Photos show the actor, who plays Lord Ram in the Om Raut film based on Ramayan, dressed entirely in white for his visit. Prabhas was seen wearing a white kurta and dhoti for his temple visit. 

    On June 6, Prabhas and his team were spotted attending the Suprabadha Seva around 2.30 am. The actor was surrounded by heavy security as cameramen and fans flocked to the shrine. Prabhas went to the temple, prayed, and left without speaking to the media. Prabhas was seen without his co-stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

    For the uninitiated, a new Adipurush trailer will be released on Tuesday, June 6, in Tirupati. The presence of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Om Raut will add to the grandeur of the occasion. It will feature some of Lord Ram and Raavan's fight moments. Saif Ali Khan has not participated in any promotional events.

    About Adipurush: 
    Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is a film adaption of the Indian epic Ramayana. In the film, Kriti Sanon will portray Janaki, while Prabhas will play Raghav. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist, King Ravana, while Sunny Singh plays Laxman in the film. 

    Adipurush Budget: 
    Adipurush is regarded as Prabhas' most significant film. It is a mythical film that costs Rs 300 crore to produce. Bhushan Kumar's T-series and Retrophiles are co-funding the film. On June 16, 2023, the film will be released.

