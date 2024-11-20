Why Shah Rukh Khan chose Aryan as his son’s name; Know UNIQUE reason here

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is among the most popular star kids in India. Known for his reserved nature, Aryan holds a special place in his family. Shah Rukh once revealed the story behind Aryan's name

Aryan Khan is Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's first born and holds a special place in their heart. Shah Rukh Khan has openly expressed his admiration for his children. Aryan is also making his debut in the industry as a director. He is directing a Bollywood series produced by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's Red Chilies Entertainment. The series will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Shah Rukh Khan once revealed why he kept the name of his beloved first born son 'Aryan'. He has openly expressed his admiration for his children and holds Aryan special. In 1997, just weeks after welcoming their first child, Shah Rukh and Gauri appeared on Simi Garewal’s chat show. During the conversation, they discussed the magical moment they became parents, sharing details about the atmosphere in the operating theater.

When asked about the inspiration behind the name Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan explained that it simply came to him one day. While at the studio, he recalled that he liked the name ‘Aryan,’ and that was it. Gauri Khan also chimed in, recalling how Shah Rukh had printed the name, showed it to the family, and insisted that everyone liked it.

Shah Rukh further explained the thought behind the name, stating that in Islamic traditions, the name could be pronounced as "Aryaan," in India as "Aryan," and internationally, it could be pronounced as "Aeryan."

ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares health update amid Maldives vacation; sustains leg injury [PHOTOS]

Reflecting on how Aryan had changed their lives, Shah Rukh shared that from childhood, he had always loved toys, and even in his 30s, he still had a fondness for them. To him, Aryan was like a "walking talking doll," with amazing expressions, and he wasn’t concerned with the fact that Shah Rukh was his father. The actor playfully added that whenever he tried to tell Aryan that he was Shah Rukh and that everyone wanted to meet him, Aryan would simply look away. Shah Rukh fondly described his son as sweet, quiet, and rarely one to cry.

On the professional front, Aryan is gearing up to make his directorial debut with a series titled Stardom. Shah Rukh recently announced the project, though without revealing its title, and he expressed his warmest wishes for his son's new venture.

Latest Videos