iPhone 16 Pro to Google Pixel 9 Pro: Top 5 alternatives to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The flagship smartphone market is heating up, with competitors like Google, Vivo, and Xiaomi offering compelling alternatives to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This list explores the top 5 contenders, highlighting their key features and advantages.

Apple and Samsung are no longer the only companies in the premium market, and the competition for flagship smartphones is intensifying. In the competition, companies like Google, Vivo, and Xiaomi have produced high-end flagship devices that not only rival but frequently outperform Samsung, especially when it comes to camera performance. With so many options currently available, we've put up a list of the best flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra substitutes for you to think about.

1. Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are great choices if you're looking for a straightforward gadget with one of the greatest cameras available and a slew of cutting-edge AI functions. These phones offer a high-end experience thanks to Google Gemini. Along with a one-year Google Gemini Advanced membership and industry-leading software supported by up to seven years of Android upgrades, this year's Pixel series boasts an opulent build quality. Furthermore, DXOMark has given the display the highest rating.

2. iPhone 16 Pro The iPhone 16 Pro carries on the history of the iPhone being the go-to substitute for Samsung flagship models, and vice versa. With industry-leading video recording features including 4K at 120 frames per second and ProRes Log, it provides a dependable and adaptable camera system. Ultimately, the decision is based on how comfortable you are with iOS, although the iPhone 16 Pro now has intelligence features that were added with iOS 18.1, which improves the experience even more. Its titanium construction feels really high-end. The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display and a more compact form factor than the S24 Ultra. You don't have to spend more money on the iPhone 16 Pro Max if you like smaller phones because the Pro model has the same capabilities, including the same cameras. With its 6.9-inch display, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a strong contender for people who want bigger gadgets.

3. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Another excellent flagship, particularly for those who enjoy photography, is the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. With Leica-tuned optics, it offers unique Leica looks including Vibrant, Black & White, and Standard. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which powers the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, is the same chip that powers the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The primary 50MP sensor on its camera configuration is a 1-inch sensor, and there are also options to shoot in log format. However, Xiaomi's software, now known as HyperOS, has some bloatware and lacks the sophistication of Samsung's One UI. Overall, though, it offers a sophisticated experience.

4. Vivo X100 Pro Vivo is still making amazing smartphones with cameras, and the X100 Pro is no exception. With its triple 50MP camera configuration and Zeiss-tuned optics, it produces breathtaking images, especially in portrait mode. The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage power the phone. It also has a 5,400mAh battery and a 6.78-inch Full HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.



But the X100 Pro is getting more difficult to locate. It's still a good buy if you find one for less than Rs 75,000 (which could be available in physical stores). As an alternative, Vivo's X200 and X200 Pro models, which provide a contemporary improvement, are scheduled to ship soon.

5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus It has a 6.7-inch display as opposed to the Ultra's 6.8-inch—is the primary cause. The Ultra features sharper corners that can be hard to hold for extended periods of time, but the S24 Plus has rounder edges that make it more comfortable. The Exynos 2400 processor powers the S24 Plus. Even while its performance isn't nearly as good as that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it passes testing with flying colors and is no longer prone to slowdowns and overheating. The S24 Plus is a simpler and more cost-effective option if you do not want the Ultra's extreme zoom camera or S Pen. It is also, of course, less taxing on your hands. Another significant factor is price. The S24 Plus is now available for around Rs 64,999- Rs 70,000, which is nearly half the cost of the S24 Ultra ( Rs 1,30,000). Despite its lower price, you still get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

