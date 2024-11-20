Bigg Boss 18: Edin Rose's feud with Avinash Mishra steals the show; wildcards face cold shoulder

Episode 45 of Bigg Boss 18 introduced three wildcard entrants—Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and Aditi Mistry—who stirred drama right from their arrival. Edin's heated exchanges with Avinash Mishra and the existing female housemates' cold behavior set the stage for intense conflicts in the days ahead

Bigg Boss 18: Edin Rose's feud with Avinash Mishra steals the show; wildcards face cold shoulder
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 showed the entry of three wild card contestants- Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry. Tensions quickly arose as disagreement started between Edin and Avinash Mishra on the very first day. It was also reported that the female housemates distanced themselves from the newcomers. The female house mates accused the newcomers of spending more time with the male contestants.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

During dinner, Edin and Aditi discussed their thoughts on the week's nominations, suggesting that Tajinder Bagga might leave the house due to his perceived lack of involvement. Avinash questioned their basis for such a conclusion, pointing out that they hadn’t seen every episode. Edin responded that she had watched most of the season except for the second week. Avinash mentioned that her lack of knowledge about the "Time God" concept proved her claim wasn’t entirely accurate.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt super excited for Aryan Khan's debut Netflix series; Read on

This remark irritated Edin, who retorted that Avinash’s attitude reflected a superiority complex and remarked that she preferred to think of herself as having a "god complex." She further advised him to listen fully before jumping to conclusions. Yamini Malhotra, who was part of the conversation, attempted to de-escalate the situation, asking them to maintain peace for at least a day.

Edin, however, was dismissive, asserting that she had expected such behavior from Avinash even before entering the house. Avinash smiled and alluded to a supposed "list" Edin had created in the washroom. Edin responded bluntly, stating she didn’t like him and had no hesitation in saying so. Avinash echoed her sentiment, which prompted Edin to tell him to be quiet.

She went on to explain that there’s a way to teach or explain something without being overbearing and emphasized that she would continue to challenge him during her stay. She added a sarcastic remark, suggesting Avinash's tendency to speak unnecessarily.

The following morning, Alice Kaushik discussed the incident with Kashish Kapoor and referenced an unflattering term Kapoor had previously used to describe Edin. Kaushik expressed agreement with Kapoor’s view, adding more fuel to the ongoing drama.

This episode marked a dramatic start for the wildcard entrants, especially Edin Rose, who managed to make an impression, albeit a controversial one, within just 24 hours of her arrival.

